Former BBNaija housemate Tacha has shared her thoughts about the source of wealth of her colleagues

While anchoring a show on Cool FM with BBNaija Phyna, she asked what most ladies do to pay for the private jets they fly

She complained that she wanted to take a private jet once and couldn't believe the price she was asked to pay

BBNaija star Anita Natacha Akide better known as Tacha has doubted the source of wealth of some of her colleagues who fly around the world in private jets.

The disqualified former housemate was discussing on a Cool FM show with her fellow star Phyna when she questioned the source of some ladies' wealth. According to her, she is aware of how much brands pay to shoot a video and wonder where her colleagues who fly jets get their money from.

Tacha also explained that she once wanted to fly a jet and asked people to make inquiries for her. After they had gotten a price, she complained that they wanted to cheat her.

The show host also noted that she told her people to ask her colleagues about the amount they pay but none of them could respond to her questions.

Tacha says she is tired of being an independent lady

The former housemate who started her reality show a few years ago lamented that she was tired of being an independent lady. She said she needs a man who would pay all her bills.

Tacha further explained that she has a lot of family responsibilities and she has been shouldering the burden for a very long time.

See the video here:

Fans react to Tacha's outburst

Reactions have trailed what Tacha said during the show. Here are some of the comments below:

@money_luv19:

"Dem don cast some of una faves."

@nomakhosisenda:

"How they make money it's none of their business."

@chayil_tethila:

"Insecure and jealousy."

@itsreginajuma:

"Can everyone just make money and mind their own business."

@omanvee:

"Trying so hard to paint d other successful ones bad… God pass una."

@unapologeticaly_a_queen:

"Not a fan of these girls but they are saying the truth here. How can you people be applauding BB girls for having 3 houses buying extremely expensive cars when their endorsements can't finance those? You are simply hailing them for doing runz."

@fernandes_.001:

"Cover your legs well or better still wear something nice."

@debbyscollection_:

"Is the you just started for me.'

@megritzy:

"Mind your business and face your families..leave people alone.'

@lady_ehioma:

"Two noise makers."

Tacha shares why she didn't go for BBNija All Stars

Legit.ng had reported that Tacha had stated why she was not part of the housemates who went for the 2023 All-Stars edition.

She made a video where she said that she was not ready to water down her brand if she was not going to get paid.

The video sparked reactions among fans as they gave their take on her utterance.

