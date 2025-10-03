Reactions have started trailing the action taken against BBNaija housemate Faith following his fight with Sultana

The two had a heated altercation that led to Sultana falling and sustaining injuries, resulting in Faith's disqualification from the show

Fans also reacted after seeing what ex-reality stars said about Biggie's decision on Faith, while some used the avenue to predict the show's winner

Former reality show stars, including Big Brother Naija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Pere Egbi, and Adekunle Olopade, have reacted to the disqualification of Faith Adewale from the show.

The former housemate was sent home following an altercation with Sultana over a task. Faith forcefully took a basket from Sultana, causing her to fall and sustain an injury, which led to Big Brother sending him home.

Reacting to the incident, Pere analysed the situation, stating that while both Faith and Sultana were wrong, they were not equally wrong.

He explained that the basket was not just an object but a symbol of control, which neither of them wanted to let go of.

For Faith, the basket represented order, as he had been working and did not want anyone who had not contributed to the task to take charge.

For Sultana, the basket symbolized reclaiming space and asserting her presence to avoid appearing irrelevant. Pere added that while Faith crossed the line, his actions were provoked by Sultana.

Ebuka, Adekunle reacts to Faith's eviction

Ebuka, also joining the discussion, reminded viewers that he had previously warned that a lot could change in the final week if the housemates were not careful.

Adekunle, in a tweet, remarked that "pride goes before a fall."

Fans react to ex-reality stars' posts

Reactions have trailed the post made by the three reality stars. Many agreed with Pere about his post, while some dragged Ebuka and Adekunle over what they both posted about Faith. Here are comments below:

@nharnarohema1 stated:

"Will he lose the car as well. since Biggie's rules state you lose all your wins if you're disqualified?"

@darrenaris2002 wrote:

"Guys to be honest Biggie was so harsh and brutal with faith this evening and to be honest Biggie could have given a punishments and strikes, I am not happy that faith was disqualified in the final week Biggie could have addressed his anger since from the beginning show."

@OgochukwuSteph1 shared:

"The sweetest/most deserving disqualification in Bbnaija. How he forcefully took that bucket and fling Sultana to the ground, what if she had h!t her head on a table nearby and fa!nted, or blë£d. For him to be a medical personnel and behave this way, I pity the people in his life."

Fans write petition against Faith

Legit.ng earlier reported that fans of BBNaija wrote a petition calling for Faith, a medical doctor, to lose his license to practice following his altercation with Imisi.

Imisi was blamed after the petition surfaced online, as many blamed her fans for going overboard about the situation.

