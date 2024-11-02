A former housemate in the Big Brother Naija reality show, Tacha has joined the league of celebrities owning football clubs

The reality star has been announced as the new owner of Tacha FC in a post by Lagos Liga on X

The good news sparked reactions among sports lovers who were happy for the media personality

Reality show star Anita Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha, has wormed her way into the hearts of football fans with a new move she just made.

The media personality has been announced as the latest celebrity to own a football club.

The good news was shared by Lagos Liga on its official X page. According to the post, it was stated that the disqualified BBN housemate named her club after her, Tacha FC.

Lagos Liga promised to update itS fans with a formal announcement very soon.

Lagos Liga club shares Tacha's picture

A lovely picture of the fashionista reality star was shared by the club on its official page.

Though more details were not stated, fans were eager to know more about Tacha's new feat.

How fans reacted to Tacha's football club

Legit.ng compiled reactions to the news about Tacha. Here are some of the comments below:

@stardudefire:

"Tacha wow I love her courage."

@verah_tee:

"Omo girls are not playing."

@tobaatol:

"I like to read this."

@kingmanchi_:

"Congratulations to her but I hope she knows what it takes to own a club as run it well with the right coaches and players."

@viccy_vans:

"Lol I’m not sure they are buying these clubs tho, probably sponsoring the event."

@androydpapi_shotz:

"Is this the new trend."

@abitithauo:

"Congratulations big Tee."

@chineze_o:

"Una plan this thing."

@class_act001:

"Tiwa Fc / Wiz Fc / Banky boys / Rema Fc all coming soon. Nice one, Tacha."

BBN's Tacha questions her colleague's wealth

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the former BBNaija housemate had shared her thoughts about her colleagues' sources of wealth.

While anchoring a show on Cool FM with BBNaija Phyna, she asked what most ladies do to pay for the private jets they fly.

She complained that she wanted to take a private jet once and couldn't believe the price she was asked to pay.

