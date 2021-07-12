Saoirse-Monica Jackson’s biography: age, height, partner, movies

Saoirse-Monica Jackson is a Northern Irish actress best known for portraying Erin Quinn in Derry Girls. She also plays the role of Emma Callaghan in the film Finding You. The Irish actress is also known for her roles in the plays Of Mice and Men and The Ferryman.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson attends The TV Choice Awards 2019 at Hilton Park Lane in London, England. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack

Source: Getty Images

In April 2016, she was featured in the Irish Independent magazine as the next Irish star actress. The same year she toured the United Kingdom as part of the Birmingham Repertory Centre's production of Of Mice and Men.

Profile summary

Full name: Saoirse-Monica Jackson

Saoirse-Monica Jackson Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 24 November 1993

24 November 1993 Age: 27 years (as of July 2021)

27 years (as of July 2021) Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: Derry, Northern Ireland

Derry, Northern Ireland Current residence: London, England

London, England Nationality: Irish

Irish Ethnicity: White

White Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5'2"

5'2" Height in centimetres: 157

157 Weight in kilograms: 56

56 Weight in lbs: 123

123 Body build: Slim

Slim Body measurements in inches: 34-25-35

34-25-35 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-63-88

86-63-88 Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Mother: Ruth Jackson

Ruth Jackson Brother: James Jackson

James Jackson Relationship status: Single

Single College: St Cecilia's College

St Cecilia's College Occupation: Actress

Actress Saoirse-Monica Jackson's Instagram: @saoirsemonicajackson

Saoirse-Monica Jackson's biography

Saoirse-Monica Jackson was born in 1993 in Derry, Northern Ireland. Her mother is Ruth Jackson.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson seen attending Dunhill & Dylan Jones BAFTAs Filmmakers Dinner & Party at Bourdon House in London, England. Photo: Ricky Vigil M

Source: Getty Images

The actress was raised along with her brother in Derry and Greencastle, County Donegal, where her parents were running a village pub.

How old is Saoirse Jackson?

Saoirse-Monica Jackson's age is 27 years as of July 2021; she celebrates her birthday every 24th of November.

Education

Saoirse-Monica attended St. Cecilia's College in Derry. She obtained her GCSE and A-levels, and later on, she enrolled at the Arden School Of Theatre in Manchester and trained in acting.

Acting career

She worked as a door-to-door sales girl for HelloFresh meal kits before getting into acting. At the age of 23, she made her acting debut in the mystery thriller miniseries The Five, in which she played Sasha. She starred in 4 episodes.

She appeared briefly in the final episode of the 2017 BBC One drama series Broken. However, her big breakthrough was in 2018 when she was cast to play as a lead character Erin Quinn in Derry Girls.

Jackson also undertakes humanitarian activities in addition to acting. Saoirse, her Derry Girls co-stars, and actress Saoirse Ronan had volunteered for RTÉ charity events. Because of the COVID-19 epidemic, the even was held online, and the proceeds went towards COVID relief.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson's movies and television shows

Saoirse-Monica Jackson attends the Onward UK Premiere at The Curzon Mayfair in London, England. Photo: Mike Marsland

Source: Getty Images

Below are the actress' credits according to her IMDb.

Acting credits

2021: Finding You as Emma Callaghan

as Emma Callaghan 2020: Liverpool Ferry as Sarah

as Sarah 2019-2020: Urban Myths as Janet

as Janet 2020: Unprecedented: Real Time Theatre from a State of Isolation as Mia

as Mia 2020: Unprecedented as Mia

as Mia 2018-2019: Derry Girls as Erin Quinn

as Erin Quinn 2017: Broken as Young Woman

as Young Woman 2016: The Five as Sasha

Self credits

2020: Back to the...

2020: Pretty Single

2020: The Great British Baking Show

2019: The Big Bang Theory of Everything

2019: Sunday Brunch

2019: Lorraine

2019: The One Show

2019: The Inbetweeners: Fwends Reunited

2018: The Crystal Maze

Awards/accolades

Nomination for VIP Style Award for Most Stylish Newcomer

Nomination for the IFTA Gala Television Award for Best Female Performance

2020 best female comedy performance at the Royal Television Society Awards

Who is Saoirse-Monica Jackson in The Flash?

The actress has also been cast in the upcoming movie The Flash, which is expected to debut in 2022. However, her role in the film is not yet known.

Who is Saoirse-Monica Jackson's partner?

Saoirse-Monica Jackson attends the Derry Girls photocall during the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival 2019 at BFI Southbank in London, England. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Source: Getty Images

Saoirse-Monica is presently single. Some outlets claim that she previously dated American artist Macklemore. However, the two have never been seen together, and all the 'proof' of the relationship could be found in one tweet.

There has been a significant other in Jackson's life once, before she landed her role in Derry Girls. She and her ex-boyfriend used to live in Manchester, and she did not tell him about her job at HelloFresh.

Height, weight, and body measurements

Saoirse-Monica Jackson's height is 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm), and she weighs 123 lbs (56 kgs). The actress has blue eyes, and her hair is blonde. Saoirse-Monica's body measurements are 34-25-35 inches (86-63-88 cm).

Saoirse-Monica Jackson is a gifted actress who is committed to giving back to the community. She has endorsed products like By Rotation Needle & Thread, House of Sunny, UV Arts CIC, 19.04, Mae Cassidy, and Jimmy Choo. She is pursuing her desired job of acting with passion and dedication.

READ ALSO: Dolly Castro's biography: age, height, measurements, boyfriend

Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Dolly Castro. She is a fitness model, an entrepreneur, and a clothing designer who has her own clothing line named Bars and Branches.

She is also very popular on various social media platforms, where she has amassed millions of followers. Dolly is married to Samier Chaves, and she has a seventeen-year-old daughter named Karen.

Source: Legit.ng