Saoirse-Monica Jackson’s biography: age, height, partner, movies
Saoirse-Monica Jackson is a Northern Irish actress best known for portraying Erin Quinn in Derry Girls. She also plays the role of Emma Callaghan in the film Finding You. The Irish actress is also known for her roles in the plays Of Mice and Men and The Ferryman.
In April 2016, she was featured in the Irish Independent magazine as the next Irish star actress. The same year she toured the United Kingdom as part of the Birmingham Repertory Centre's production of Of Mice and Men.
Profile summary
- Full name: Saoirse-Monica Jackson
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 24 November 1993
- Age: 27 years (as of July 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Sagittarius
- Place of birth: Derry, Northern Ireland
- Current residence: London, England
- Nationality: Irish
- Ethnicity: White
- Sexuality: Straight
- Religion: Christianity
- Height in feet: 5'2"
- Height in centimetres: 157
- Weight in kilograms: 56
- Weight in lbs: 123
- Body build: Slim
- Body measurements in inches: 34-25-35
- Body measurements in centimetres: 86-63-88
- Eye colour: Blue
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Mother: Ruth Jackson
- Brother: James Jackson
- Relationship status: Single
- College: St Cecilia's College
- Occupation: Actress
- Saoirse-Monica Jackson's Instagram: @saoirsemonicajackson
Saoirse-Monica Jackson's biography
Saoirse-Monica Jackson was born in 1993 in Derry, Northern Ireland. Her mother is Ruth Jackson.
The actress was raised along with her brother in Derry and Greencastle, County Donegal, where her parents were running a village pub.
How old is Saoirse Jackson?
Saoirse-Monica Jackson's age is 27 years as of July 2021; she celebrates her birthday every 24th of November.
Education
Saoirse-Monica attended St. Cecilia's College in Derry. She obtained her GCSE and A-levels, and later on, she enrolled at the Arden School Of Theatre in Manchester and trained in acting.
Acting career
She worked as a door-to-door sales girl for HelloFresh meal kits before getting into acting. At the age of 23, she made her acting debut in the mystery thriller miniseries The Five, in which she played Sasha. She starred in 4 episodes.
She appeared briefly in the final episode of the 2017 BBC One drama series Broken. However, her big breakthrough was in 2018 when she was cast to play as a lead character Erin Quinn in Derry Girls.
Jackson also undertakes humanitarian activities in addition to acting. Saoirse, her Derry Girls co-stars, and actress Saoirse Ronan had volunteered for RTÉ charity events. Because of the COVID-19 epidemic, the even was held online, and the proceeds went towards COVID relief.
Saoirse-Monica Jackson's movies and television shows
Below are the actress' credits according to her IMDb.
Acting credits
- 2021: Finding You as Emma Callaghan
- 2020: Liverpool Ferry as Sarah
- 2019-2020: Urban Myths as Janet
- 2020: Unprecedented: Real Time Theatre from a State of Isolation as Mia
- 2020: Unprecedented as Mia
- 2018-2019: Derry Girls as Erin Quinn
- 2017: Broken as Young Woman
- 2016: The Five as Sasha
Self credits
- 2020: Back to the...
- 2020: Pretty Single
- 2020: The Great British Baking Show
- 2019: The Big Bang Theory of Everything
- 2019: Sunday Brunch
- 2019: Lorraine
- 2019: The One Show
- 2019: The Inbetweeners: Fwends Reunited
- 2018: The Crystal Maze
Awards/accolades
- Nomination for VIP Style Award for Most Stylish Newcomer
- Nomination for the IFTA Gala Television Award for Best Female Performance
- 2020 best female comedy performance at the Royal Television Society Awards
Who is Saoirse-Monica Jackson in The Flash?
The actress has also been cast in the upcoming movie The Flash, which is expected to debut in 2022. However, her role in the film is not yet known.
Who is Saoirse-Monica Jackson's partner?
Saoirse-Monica is presently single. Some outlets claim that she previously dated American artist Macklemore. However, the two have never been seen together, and all the 'proof' of the relationship could be found in one tweet.
There has been a significant other in Jackson's life once, before she landed her role in Derry Girls. She and her ex-boyfriend used to live in Manchester, and she did not tell him about her job at HelloFresh.
Height, weight, and body measurements
Saoirse-Monica Jackson's height is 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm), and she weighs 123 lbs (56 kgs). The actress has blue eyes, and her hair is blonde. Saoirse-Monica's body measurements are 34-25-35 inches (86-63-88 cm).
Saoirse-Monica Jackson is a gifted actress who is committed to giving back to the community. She has endorsed products like By Rotation Needle & Thread, House of Sunny, UV Arts CIC, 19.04, Mae Cassidy, and Jimmy Choo. She is pursuing her desired job of acting with passion and dedication.
READ ALSO: Dolly Castro's biography: age, height, measurements, boyfriend
Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Dolly Castro. She is a fitness model, an entrepreneur, and a clothing designer who has her own clothing line named Bars and Branches.
She is also very popular on various social media platforms, where she has amassed millions of followers. Dolly is married to Samier Chaves, and she has a seventeen-year-old daughter named Karen.
Source: Legit.ng