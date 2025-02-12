As the incident between a student and a lecturer of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) continues to go viral, netizens have located the student’s Facebook page

Videos of the student allegedly fighting a lecturer had gone viral on social media, which resulted in a statement from the school

Netizens who stormed the student’s Facebook page dropped their hot takes on the incident under her posts

Netizens have located the Facebook page of Precious Mbakwe, the student who allegedly fought a lecturer at UNIZIK.

They stormed the account and commented on her recent posts concerning the viral incident between her and a lecturer, Dr Chukwudi Okoye.

Social media was abuzz when videos of a female student fighting the lecturer at UNIZIK went viral.

In a video, students gathered at the venue as the lady blew hot at the lecturer, reportedly fighting him and tearing his clothes.

In a statement from the school, UNIZIK said that an investigation on the matter was underway.

Netizens storm UNIZIK student’s Facebook page

Shortly after the incident went viral, netizens located the student's Facebook page and dropped messages under her posts.

Legit.ng compiled some comments under her Facebook post.

Ifeanyi Grant Asiegbu said:

"I can’t blame this on parenting. Some were really given good home training but peer pressure will determine the attitude one adopts. So I’ll say this girl is a product of bad influence and except she work on herself, might go worse than she’s now."

Awuzie Perpetual said:

"If I'm this girl I will just deactivate my fb for the main time to avoid depression."

Happy Gold said:

"You did something wrong. Instead to write an apology letter. You want to do damage control thereby making the matter worst. Work on yourself girl. That attitude you pull was very wrong."

Okoye Favour Chinwendu said:

"My dear in as much I condemn your act , all I can say is apologise,and start setting good records from now on .own up to the mistakes , it going to take time but trust me, you are definitely going to heal. Never the less you are beautiful."

Prosper Onwedi said:

"Everyone makes mistake. But yours was expensive. Am not God to judge am no where beta. You only owe God and the man apology."

Monareng Tluobatla said:

"Unbeknownst to me, I found this page."

In a related story, an ex-student of Dr Okoye, who said the lecturer was his staff adviser, spilled details about him after seeing the viral videos.

Assaulted UNIZIK lecturer finally addresses public

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Dr Chukwudi Okoye, who was allegedly fought by a student of the school, has addressed the public concerning the incident.

He broke his silence in a Facebook post, sharing what he was expecting about the case amid several takes on the matter.

Many took to the comment section to drum support for him and share their thoughts.

