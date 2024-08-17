Big Brother Naija stars KellyRae and his partner Kassia were recently caught under the cover of dark sharing a very romantic moment

The BBNaija partners entered Biggie's house under the pretence of just being friends, even though they were married

A recent clip of them sharing a very sultry moment after spending weeks apart has sparked massive reactions online

A video of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) stars KellyRae and his wife Kassia seem to have recently broken under the weight of their pretence.

The reality TV stars came into Biggie's house as a couple but claimed not to share any romantic affection or connection.

Since arriving at the house, Kassia has been seen sharing sultry moments with other men while her partner KellyRae watches.

But a recent clip of them getting involved in a raunchy moment after Biggie turned off the lights has sparked massive reactions online.

"Please sleep with me" - Kassia begs Kelly

After they were caught locking tongues in the dark, Kassia could be heard telling her partner not to go back to his room. She asked him to share her bed with her while noting that she misses him.

KellyRae at first declined but later reconsidered as they both got in bed together. The viral lovey-dovey has sparked massive reactions online as netizens hailed the couple for staying true to each other while still playing the game.

Reactions trail Kelly and Kassia's raunchy moment

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@jesi_amaka_white:

"I support it with my full chest ..legally married 🔥if yu want to marry this year Oya vote for double Kay."

@essyogbonnaya:

"I was even checking the door for them."

@official_queenjasper:

"This is so refreshing to see. Kai this is one of the best game plan I’ve ever seen in the history of big brother."

@nanakua_k_jollofqueen:

"Them hiding makes it fun 😂😂😂😂 and no one caught them."

@amy_signature223:

"Am Watching and smiling like she goat 😂😂😂😂 I love the fact they are married and hv respect for each other."

@gh.lacesnmore:

"He said no to joining her in bed... Look who finally joined her with I miss you, I miss you more kisses... 😂 😂 😂 A woman's charm. They have a sweet bond."

@symply_teemaah:

"The only approved kiss of the season."

@lookingforpweety:

"Honestly I was so happy seeing dem kissing it’s not easy maybe if I was the one I won’t be able to stay dis long Dey deserves it and more …note they are legally married 😍my favorite couple."

@_toria_browns:

"Very Decent couple."

@florenceben_esthetics:

"Go ahead guys! I will guard the door!"

@divatundun:

"If you insult this couple, you won’t get married 😒 they’ve missed each other."

@dorissy_1:

"Legally married it’s your right 💯 legit."

