Big Brother Naija season 9 contestant Handi has admitted to dating Occe Mbadiwe outside the house

This revelation came to light while she was having a conversation with her sister, Wanni and Shaun

According to Handi, Ocee Madiwe was very territorial while they were together, and she did not like it

Nigerians were shocked to hear Handi Danbaki confess to dating Ocee, one-half of the Mbadiwe Twins, Ocee before the Big Brother Naija show.

The season 9 housemates are beginning to settle into the show better and feel more like themselves.

Handi reveals her relationship with Ocee Mbadiwe. @Oceembadiwe, @handi_twinny

Source: Instagram

During a random conversation with Wanni and her love interest, Shaun, Handi revealed a part of her former relationship.

"He was very territorial" - Handi

According to her, she and Ocee Madiwe used to date outside the house. Although it was nothing serious, as they were only 'sleeping with each other', he was quite territorial.

Handi's revelation sent shivers down the spines of netizens, who never expected such a thing to have transpired between them.



Legit.ng recalls reporting that Ocee revealed to Chizoba that he got engaged before entering the BBN 9 house and showed her a picture of his lover.

Handi's revelation spurs reactions

Here is how Nigerians have reacted to Handi's latest spill. Read some thoughts below:

@mzasmara_:

"It’s how y’all suddenly become a saint for me."

@pita_kwa:

"F*ck na new thing?that’s why the show is rated 18,so the housemates can’t gist again?we’ll make una cry wella."

@official_julie82:

"Talk your talk my babies."

@sugarberry_bae:

"Des twins nor get Shane..,cho cho cho.. pls be quite 4 once."

@mariam7441:

"No one is claiming saint her but some words are better off not said."

@sommybabyy:

"Wetin this guy dey do with this type of girls,anyway nothing concern me."

@olivialuxury_homes:

"Class and composure feeling completely left out."

@temii_xy:

"Gun to your head, there are something you ain’t meant to spill."

Mbadiwe twins escape next eviction

The BBNaija Season 9 show just entered its second week, and it got fans talking about the next eviction.

Two of the housemates, Mbadiwe Twins, were saved from the chopping block after winning the immunity challenge.

Fans of the BBNaija show took to social media to react to Mbadiwe’s win as they debated over whether they were deserving or not.

Source: Legit.ng