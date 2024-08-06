A recent moment in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 9 house between KellyRae and Toby Forge has got people talking online

In the viral clip, the two male housemates were seen handpicking beans that they wanted to cook for their female colleague, Kassia

Fans have reacted to the clip lambasting the two male housemates for picking beans they plan to cook for a female colleague

Big Brother Naija is Nigeria's biggest reality TV show, and arguably, it is in Africa. Over the last nine days since season 9 kicked off, we've witnessed TV's first eviction, drama, and raunchy moments.

One of the latest talking points of the show that has got people talking online is the viral moment in which two male housemates, KellyRae and Toby Forge, were seen in the kitchen hand-picking beans.

Video of BBNaija stars KellyRae and Toby Forge cook beans for Kassia as they compete for her love. Photo credit: @iamkellyrae/@tobyforge/@kassia_kx

Source: Instagram

KellyRae and Toby's actions got people talking. Many shared their thoughts about the former getting married to a woman who can't cook and him having to do the kitchen chores.

KellyRae & Toby cook beans for Kassia

Legit.ng recall reporting that KellyRae and Kassia came on the show as a pair and were married but lied to their other colleagues in the house that they were just friends.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Apostle Suleman's audio sermon was playing in the background in the trending video of KellyRae and Toby Forge cooking beans.

The Pastor's sermon that played in the background was about women who can't cook and who go into marriage without having culinary skills.

Watch the trending clip below:

Reactions trail KellyRae and Toby Forge's video

See some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@ebianita:

"This is what you call family cooking."

@m'cira_s'phesh:

"This one na family matters."

@nanaakuababy:

"How are people sure that Kassia can't cook. It might just be her strategy."

@mulenga:

"No marry should marry a woman who can't cook."

@Bomeh_Edina:

"If you can't cook don't bring out your fingers to accept any ring."

@aticathy:

"Any woman who tells you my best food is Indomie just know that's an advertisement of Laziness."

@favyiff:

"A woman who tells you my best food is Indomie is nothing but Laziness at it's peak."

BBNaija's Leo shares memorable fashion moment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija star Leo opened up about his remarkable fashion moment.

In a chat with Legit.ng, Leo, who got married this year, disclosed that he could not wear outfits that would make him uncomfortable because he wanted to please a fashion designer.

He further shared other interesting details about his fashion choices.

Source: Legit.ng