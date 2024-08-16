Kassia and her love interest in the Big Brother reality show are not taking it easy at all with each other

The two were seen rocking each other on the dance floor and fans are feeling for Kellyrae because of it

In the video, married Kassia stood in front of Toby Forge and rocked his special part for a couple of minutes

It seems the relationship between married Kassia and her new-found love, Toby Forge, is gradually developing into something more interesting, going by the video making the rounds.

In a clip seen on social media, the housemate, who made a pledged to keep her marriage a top secret, was seen rocking Toby Forge on the dance floor.

Kassia and Toby Forge rock dance floor. Photo credit@tobyforge/@bigbronaija

Kassia was wearing a white gown that left little to the imagination to the dance floor.

Kassia rocks Toby Forge

In the viral recording, the married housemate seemed to be playfully rocking her lover, and she looked as if she was enjoying it.

Her husband, Kellyrae, stayed all alone at a corner and avoided watching what his wife was doing on the dance floor.

Recall that Toby Forge had warned Kassia not to get personal with Kellyrae because he thought they are just friends.

How fans reacted to Kassia, Forge's dance

Reactions have trailed Kassia and Toby Forge's dance video. Here are some of the comments below:

@Onimaya3:

"Make she enjoy abeg body no be firewood."

@TayTay457455:

"Abeg I too like this fanbase."

@MonicaOseiAmoa3:

"Must be nice."

@mirabel_azinue

"The most interesting highlights this season is how the housemates reacts when told double Kay’s are married couples.I always wait that moment. The way they play their game is top notch. They are the real gamers

@fairmi_david:

"Doublekay is the reason am watching dis show for dis season. A game plan have never see on dis show before. Am glad dey are both enjoying their sef in the house, to be honest dey really tried and playing the game so well."

@Govmentson:

"So people still watch this thing?"

@sjoy4life:

"Hahaha una too funny for this app."

@v_sharon1980:

"Glad Kassia is having fun, her husband brought her to #BBNaija e see o they can make new friends and Kassia is doing that #Doublekay."

@gorret_kisa:

"Husband busy with chicken's."

@simon_sp2:

"If dis 2 continue like dis dem go catch feelings for each other low key. The girl suppose shut all doors of love talk and stop giving listening ears to such talks. Listening and smiling is gonna lead d man on what do I know?"

Kellyrae shares what he told Kassia

Legit.ng had reported that Kellyrae had stated that he had given his wife permission to vibe and flirt with her new love interest, Toby Forge.

In an interview on the Big Brother Naija show, he mentioned that while Kassia was free to enjoy herself, there were still certain boundaries she needed to respect.

He added that she has been warned about certain things, which he was sure she will not joke with while having fun

