Following the unveiling of housemates on the newly launched Big Brother Naija season 9 show, a married couple made it to the house

Recall that this show's edition allowed participants to come in pairs as fans and viewers are filled with suspense

The couple Kellyrae and Kassia's revealed strategy to win the prize money left netizens dishing out tier hot takes

Considering the new twist, the Big Brother Naija season 9 show, which kicked off on July 28, has held many in a chokehold.

This year's edition, dubbed "Dynamic Duo' had housemates partition in the reality TV in pairs as many showed up with their friends, siblings, relations and colleagues.

One of the Dynamic Duos that spiked the interest of netizens is the married couple Kellyrae and Kassia, who intend to play the game and strategize as best friends.

They revealed that they dated for 10 years but got married in February 2024. Their pair name on the show is "Double Kay".

BBNaija married couples trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dehbombomm:

"E remain for biggie to bring mummy and step son."

dhinma__:

"This is wild tho💔💔 testing your marriage on bbn ke ?"

the.sunny.exclusive:

"Married couple!!! Omo, many things are happening."

styles_galore:

"Why are they hiding the fact that they are married tho lol."

realityhottakes:

"Ahhhh!!! Good luck on your marriage oooo according to Ebuka. Follow us @realityhottakes for gbasgbos hottakes on the show."

@Chuc__kki:

"This BBN plan na to totally ridicule and useless the marriage institution for Nigeria. Well, let's have it."

@P_Bankz99:

"Marriage business partnership. Dem 2 know wetin dem Dey do ajeh."

@n_mibel:

"Let the drama begin 🤣🤣🤣😂 devoice is that you?"

@Shefo039o:

"Marriage wey never reach one year, Make he no later spoil for house, sha dey follow her everywhere."

Singer Niniola brings Groove to Biggie's stage

Nigerian singer Niniola Apata opened the Big Brother Naija season 9 premiere as it kicked off today, July 28.

The highly anticipated season, Dynamic Duos, saw the Afrobeats diva bring her sonic energy to the stage, as viewers and fans enjoyed the moment.

Videos making the rounds online show Niniola and her dance troupe bring maximum entertainment as she rendered her sonorous vocals on stage.

