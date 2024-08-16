"Feeling so Nauseous, My Period is Even Late": Chinwe Laments Days After 'Bathroom Moment' With Zion
- The twists and turns in the Big Brother Naija house get crazier as the days go by, as Chinwe finds herself on the trend table
- Recall that Legit.ng reported that Zion and Chinwe slept together in the bathroom, calling the attention of their fellow housemates
- In a new video, the housemate was seen telling her friend, Ruthee, that she was feeling funny and that her period was late
One of the Big Brother Naija housemates, Chinwe, has sparked massive reactions online after her conversation with fellow housemate Ruthee leaked.
The housemate, who had intercourse with her lover, Zion, in the Big Brother Naija house a couple of days ago, seems to be feeling slightly sick.
Chinwe was captured in a video recording telling Ruthee she was feeling feverish and tired. She also mentioned that her period was late. Ruthee, in turn, exclaimed and looked shocked.
However, it will be recalled that Zion mentioned in his conversation with Fairme Davido that Ruthee was in the room on one of the days that he and Chinwe 'got down' with each other. Fans are unsure if to assume Chinwe is pregnant or if her period is delayed due to stress.
Watch the video below:
Nigerians react to the video
Chinwe's worry has sparked concern among fans of Big Brother Naija. Read some comments below:
@__laura.baby_:
"Biggie’s first grandchild."
@sheila_thompsson:
"The guy is a walking red flag."
@ose__xx:
"Yay finally we are having."
@amortimi_:
"Them even run am inside room before? Ehen when."
@emmanuella_2126:
"Which kind of rubbish conversation is this."
@mynameisiretiii:
"Does it happen that fast?"
@norah2nv:
"Big brother baby loading."
@mally_chukwu____:
"That should be from outside the house."
Zion causes online commotion with snide comment
Big Brother Naija season 9 housemate Zion has drawn attention to himself following his comment about his girlfriend Chinwe.
Recall that the housemate earlier told Fairme Davido that he had slept with Chinwe several times in the BBN house.
This time, he was caught on camera telling Fairme from the Radicals pair that Chinwe is not exactly his spec.
Source: Legit.ng
