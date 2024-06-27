Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Leo Dasilva, has spoken about the fashion moments he can never forget

At a period where online shopping methods have become a norm for most individuals, the former reality star is not left out of the trend

He also spoke to Legit.ng in this chat about his love for comfortable outfits which prevents him from making fashion mistakes

Entrepreneur and former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show contestant, Leo Dasilva, has opened up on his remarkable fashion moment.

Leo Dasilva looks stunning in his outfits. Image credit: @sirleobdasilva

Source: Instagram

In a chat with Legit.ng, he also said that he cannot wear outfits that would make him uncomfortable because he wants to please a fashion designer.

He further shared other interesting details about his fashion choices in this conversation.

Leo speaks about looking good

The former reality star, who got married recently, shared that the fashion moment he lives to remember was what he wore at a friend's wedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"To be honest I look good every day. I just struggle with posting it every day. But I wore a suit a few weeks ago at a friend's wedding in the Caribbean Sea. That was memorable."

What is Leo's preferred shopping method?

Buying items online and offline has different factors attached to it. Some people consider it stressful to move from one shop to another. Others also feel buying things online can result in them purchasing outfits that may not fit them, among other issues. Leo shared the method he prefers.

"⁠I prefer online because I hate having to move around looking for what I want. Online shopping brings as many options as possible to me."

Speaking on the fashion mistakes he cannot be caught making, the entrepreneur said.

"⁠I don’t know about the fashion mistakes but I won’t wear anything uncomfortable just to promote a designer."

Leo Dasilva shares expensive fashion accessory

Legit.ng earlier reported that Leo had revealed his most expensive fashion accessory.

In a chat with Legit.ng, he spoke about his love for personal hygiene and the possibility of grooming his hair when he is much older.

He also shared the reasons he is thriving as an entrepreneur, and why he is level-headed, among other issues.

Source: Legit.ng