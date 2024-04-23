BBNaija star Nina Ivy has finally opened up on her traumatising childbirth experience after four years

Taking to her Instagram stories, the reality TV star detailed how she suffered a series of complications while giving birth

Nina also admitted that she wanted to name her son Miracle after all she went through but she opted for something else

BBNaija Double Wahala star, Nina Ivy, has shared her traumatic childbirth experience on social media.

On her Instagram stories, the mum of one shared how she went through a lot of complications four years ago with the birth of her son.

Fans react as BBNaija's Nina reveals she wanted to name her son Miracle. Photos: @nina_ivy

Source: Instagram

Nina started off by showing off the scar on her belly after she woke up from a coma two weeks after her son’s birth. She explained that there was fear that something was wrong with her intestines and she had to feed on a tube. The reality star further explained that she later tattooed the scar in 2024.

In another post, Nina added that she had seriously considered naming her son Miracle but she was worried that people would think she was obsessed with her boyfriend while on the BBNaija show.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The TV star went on to share photos while explaining that she was on two life support machines as well as a feeding tube. Nina further explained that she had anemia, coronavirus, preeclampsia, hallucinations and even heart disease.

See screenshots of her posts below:

Reactions as Nina Ivy shares her scary childbirth experience

Nina’s traumatising childbirth experience drew a lot of reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

Patrafj222:

“Thank God for your life and that of your son.”

vik3dior:

“Aww Nina, sending you hugs and air kisses .”

linamali862:

“God is good indeed .”

Flawlesspeace12:

“We all need to be kind on the internet, you never really know what people are goin g through…Sending virtual hugs and kiss Nina .”

vk_okp:

“Thank God for you Nina❤️.”

Muditayo:

“Sending hugs and love to Nina .”

i_am_golden1:

“Virtual hugs and kisses Nina, you went through so much, thank God it ended in praise!!”

theamybenson:

“God bless mothers for real.”

ifynwabueze_orode:

“Chai so touching ”

Rosyabii:

“PTSD Thank God life Nina lee❤️”

peggy_syllable:

“Wow at 6 months, he’s a miracle baby indeed.”

Chiomaangel4u:

“Na true sha, them for drag you pass I pass my neighbour .”

__spicygirl___:

“Awww, we the online in-laws thereby name him Miracle Denzel so sorry Nina you went through so much.”

BBNaija's Miracle graduates from Aviation school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija Double Wahala winner, Miracle Igbokwe, basked in the euphoria of becoming the latest pilot in town. The former housemates announced his graduation from aviation school on social media.

Legit.ng had reported that Miracle rejoiced after passing his flight instructor instrument airplane exam and the results.

In his new post, he showed off his certificate as a certified pilot after completing his training as an airline transport pilot certification training at Bell Murray Aerospace.

Source: Legit.ng