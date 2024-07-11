Best Adult Omegle Alternatives for Video Chat in 2024

Omegle shut down in 2023, and bored online users have been looking for new adult Omegle alternatives ever since. While there are many cam-to-cam sites, not every site is ideal. Some have few members, and others have no filters and may attract scary people.

However, by asking around and getting recommendations from fellow internet users, you can find some decent video chat sites.

I’ve put together 10 adult Omegle alternatives that let you chat with random strangers in a safe but still uncensored environment.

Best Omegle Alternatives for 2024

Jerkmate – Best adult Omegle alternative overall

ImLive – Most options for chatting with strangers

DirtyRoulette – Free online chat like Omegle

Shagle – Adult Omegle alternative for virtual dating

CamFrog – SFW Omegle alternative for video chatting

ChatRandom – Best LGBTQ+ Omegle alternative

ChatRoulette – Random cams like Omegle

Kik – Messenger-style anonymous chat site

TinyChat – Video chat rooms for random topics

AdultFriendFinder – Forums, chat rooms & cam chats for adults

1. Jerkmate – Best Adult Omegle Alternative Overall

Pros

Group shows available

Best alternative for chats with attractive women

Has a great selection of interactive games

Offers sensational HD cams

Cons

Limited free chat previews

No mobile app is available

Jerk Mate is what Tesla is to the motoring industry to adult cam sites - a sexier, more efficient version of the old traditional cam site.

With a large volume of amateur and professional cam models available, you will not run out of attractive partners to video chat with any time soon.

Jerkmate and Omegle are both cam sites that offer two-way chatting.

Still, they differ largely in that Jerkmate has models paid to chat, and Omegle was completely free for everyone.

The end result is that you will always find a fun date on Jerkmate, unlike most other cam sites, which are a gamble.

With Jerkmate you can also have voice-to-voice calls and cam-to-cam action.

The one major downside to Jerk Mate is the fact that it has a few limited free features like free messaging and public cams.

For private shows, models pre-determine their per-minute rates which are always listed in your local currency.

Members also have the option of a Gold Show, where a few members chip in together to watch an exclusive show from their performer of choice. Additionally, you can purchase block minutes ahead of time and qualify for additional discounts.

Every day, hundreds of new users join the site, and whether you are male, female, or trans, there is something for everyone on Jerk Mate.

Visit Jerkmate and make new friends today

2. ImLive – Top Omegle Adult Alternative for Options and Variety

Pros

Many attractive women to chat with

Spy mode lets you see six cam rooms at once

Share links with cam models

Categories for shy, romance & friends

ImLive audio sessions for the blind

Cons

Not as many models as other sites

Pricing structure can be confusing

ImLive is similar to Jerkmate in that it has many female cam models, and they are flirty, sexy, and great at making conversation. These paid models make ImLive one of the most exciting Omegle alternatives since, unlike free cam sites, it’s not just full of men looking for women.

ImLive also has a number of fun features that other sites don’t have.

For instance, you have Spy Mode, which lets you view six cams at once (with sound) before making a decision, and the ability to share links to make conversation.

While ImLive obviously has a lot of rowdy and uninhibited women to choose from, you can also pick categories like “Shy, Romance, and Friendship” if that’s what you’re looking for.

Lastly, you’ve got to respect ImLive for the “ImLive Vocal” audio sessions, which are created for visually impaired users.

Regardless of the kind of connection you’re looking for, ImLive is sure to have it.

Chat with a beautiful cam model at ImLive

3. Dirty Roulette – Random-style Free Adult Omegle Alternative

Pros

Over 10 million users

Free to enjoy

No need to sign up

Anonymous chat cams

Cons

No search function

Limited female cams on offer

Dirty Roulette is precisely as it sounds: a random video chat site closely along the lines of Omegle, but better, especially in terms of male-to-female

Although you cannot search for other strangers, the DR algorithm automatically pairs you with users worldwide.

This way, they save you the hassle of browsing, and you can chat away with strangers just like on Omegle. Plus, having free chats with strangers online is their main selling point, so you get what’s advertised.

There are no signup fees, and all the chats are completely free.

Everything is as amateur as it comes, which many users feel is more authentic. Chats are entirely anonymous, which gives users a sense of security, especially when venturing into the world of random video chats with strangers.

You can see your online pen pal’s location, but not much more unless they choose to share it.

Dirty Roulette has built up a solid reputation as one of the best free adult Omegle alternatives because it does exactly what you need it to do in the simplest way possible. It has a simple layout and design that is intuitive, sans the bells and whistles.

Go to Dirty Roulette and chat for free

4. Shagle – Find Virtual Dates with this Omegle Adult Site

Pros

Great filtering options

Free to join and use

Excellent premium features

Cons

Video quality can be grainy

Need to sign up

Shagle is one of the top random video chatting Omegle alternatives because it helps you get your fill of free chats with other consenting adults.

That is not to say there isn't a paid version, but for the most part, you can enjoy the site completely free of charge.

The paid version has a host of fantastic features, such as the option to filter your location in over 200 countries and reconnect to the previous user (if you hit next by accident).

Best of all, the paid version is completely ad-free. You can get this for $19.99 a month.

Like most random video chat sites, it’s rumored to have a bigger men-to-women ratio. But when we tested this, we always found someone to talk to, so this seems like it may be the grumblings of a competitor site.

Shagle claims to have over 3 million monthly logins and to operate in over 70 countries across the globe. That is quite the footprint in my opinion.

You’ll always find someone to chat with, no matter what time of day or night you may be logging in.

Visit Shagle to go on a virtual date

5. CamFrog – Safe for Work Chat Rooms Like Omegle

Pros

Dedicated downloadable app

Create a free chat room

Great quality video chatting

SFW topics

Cons

Not everyone is over 18

Reports of the app overheating devices

If you are looking for a video chatting site with a slightly broader SFW topic spectrum than purely dating and flirting, then Cam Frog is for you.

It is a fantastic video chat and chat room site that offers you the chance to engage with other users from across the world over a myriad of different topics.

Users have the option to purchase features such as room upgrades, IM backgrounds, stickers, and other fun items to make your room as warm and welcoming as possible.

A big trend on the site seems to be the buying and gifting of virtual gifts, which we suppose are cute in a gimmicky kind of way.

Like Omegle, CamFrog is completely free to use, but you need to sign up to enjoy all the CamFrog platform has to offer. CamFrog is a great adult Omegle alternative specifically because it’s mostly uncensored, but with the option of reporting troublesome users.

There is a dedicated downloadable app for users to enjoy, although the functionality is a little hit-and-miss.

Go to CamFrog now for SFW chat

6. Chat Random – LGBTQ+ Adult Omegle Alternative

Pros

LGBTQ+ search option

Free to join

No need to be signed in to chat

Secure encryption

Similar chat layout with Omegle

Cons

Reports of minors

Not many features on the paid-for version

Chat Random is a great site, especially if you are looking for LGBTQ-friendly sites like Omegle.

With over 35,000 daily users on average, Chat Random is not as big as some of the other sites on this list. Still, it covers a significant niche of people.

If you have a specific gender preference, you will need to be a paid subscriber to filter them out.

The fees are relatively low at $19.99 per month or $6.99 per week.

Albeit limited, the upgraded features are worth the price. You get the option to narrow down users by location and reconnect with skipped users, which most users found most helpful.

You can choose to chat with a random stranger, join a specific chat room, or access LGBTQ+ chats. The option to find online cams like Omegle, and engage in platonic or flirty video chats with strangers, make Chat random an excellent alternative.

We especially like that you do not need to go through the hassle of registration to enjoy Random Chat for free.

Talk to LGBTQ chat buddies at Chat Random

7. Chat Roulette – Most Popular Omegle Adult Alternative

Pros

Simple and easy to use

Most popular alternative

Over 1.5 million users

Offers excellent control features for chat sessions

Cons

Requires you to sign up

No filtering options

Chatroulette is one of the oldest video chat sites and has become a popular random chat destination after Omegle’s nudity ban.

No wonder it has 1.5 million users worldwide.

Although not created as an adult random chat site, it has built a reputation as one of the go-to sites for adult video chatting. With a simple web design and an original approach to random video chats, Chat Roulette offers free cams like Omegle, with a twist.

To be specific, the site has a virtual “quid” exchange system in place. You gain or lose quid by skipping a person and gaining them each minute spent chatting.

We found that this helps to ensure that you spend a few minutes chatting with other users. Plus, you get something out of it if they end up skipping you.

Chat Roulette takes user safety and security seriously, keeping their data encrypted and using AI to weed out any unsavory video materials.

See why Chat Roulette is the most popular chat site

8. Kik – Top Adult Omegle Alternative for Complete Anonymity

Pros

Messenger-style user interface

Easy to use

300 registered million users

Disappearing images for added discretion

Cons

Many underage users to watch out for

Many ads

Kik is a popular adult chatting site for younger millennials. It’s an instant messaging app along the likes of WhatsApp and Viber.

Unlike these sites, you do not need to use your phone number, and you can register using an email.

It’s one of the better Omegle alternatives because there is a chat room for every topic. Even though it wasn’t intended, Kik has become a go-to app for adult IM app due to its anonymity.

Kik lets you exchange photos, videos, emojis, stickers, mobile pages, and sketches, so you can see it is much more than just a chat room site.

The best part is you can send disappearing images, so you’re in for a fun time when you find a stranger to talk to.

Visit Kik for anonymous and discreet chat

9. Tiny Chat – Best Omegle App Chat Alternative

Pros

Group video conversations are available

Quick and easy registration

You can choose who you want to talk to

Cons

Not very easy to use

Has a reputation for bullying

Tiny Chat is a wildly popular Omegle-like site that has been connecting people for over 13 years. It is both an instant messaging and video chat site with over 20 million users.

It’s a popular option for private and public video chat rooms.

Tiny Chat is a go-to platform for influencers or Twitch streamers. So if you want to connect with your fans daily give it a whirl.

Tiny Chat is free to use, although you need to register before you can start messaging people.

As an adult Omegle alternative, you can use Tiny Chat to meet strangers and video chat with them separately from the groups. This can get as wild as your online pen pal will consent to.

There are three membership tiers, with the lowest starting at $4.14 a month. This turns off all ads and offers priority chat room directory listing, as well as bonus Tiny Chat Coins.

Go to Tiny Chat by clicking here

10. Adult Friend Finder – Adult Superstore Meets Adult Omegle

Pros

Great search options

100 million members worldwide

Many different adult chat rooms & forums

Casual dating or video chat

Cons

Slightly outdated layout and design

Very often NSFW

If chats and meeting new people for hooking up is what you’re looking for, you can’t go wrong with Adult Friend Finder.

However, it’s not for all tastes because it’s mostly an NSFW site.

You do have the option of turning on an SFW filter, however, which would block any risque photos.

Like the previous sites listed above, Adult Friend Finder gives you the chance to chat with strangers online and find casual partners for dating all over the world.

With over 100 million users worldwide, Adult Friend Finder is one of the most popular adult chat sites for dating, though you can also video chat online, or record video intros.

You can find a live chat room or a forum for every kind of topic under the sun (or create one, if you’re at it). A sophisticated search function allows you to search for users according to their favorite turn-ons.

You can use Adult Friend Finder for free, but there are many benefits to signing up as a premium member.

Your profile will appear higher in the searches, you have no limits on messages and you unlock private albums of other members.

Membership starts at $16.99 per month for a standard membership, with more expensive ones available, too.

Go to AFF now!

Best Adult Omegle Alternatives FAQs

Have questions about the original Omegle or alternatives to Omegle? Keep reading.

What Was Omegle?

Omegle was a multilingual video chatting website.

It was a free-to-use website that allowed users to socialize with others without the need to register an account.

The service would randomly pair users in one-on-one video chat sessions where they could speak anonymously.

Launched in 2009, Omegle connected strangers around the world for over a decade until the site went down in 2023.

Why Was Omegle Shut Down?

Here is a brief story explaining why Omegle was shut down.

In November of 2023, Leif K-Brooks voluntarily shut the site down, stating that the site was “no longer sustainable, financially nor psychologically.”

For many years, the site was mired in controversy for its lack of filtering, which could have potentially led to cases of facilitating child abuse.

By the time the owner acknowledged the problem with child predators using the site, the Omegle Company had already settled a lawsuit with an 11-year-old victim.

In short, while uncensored adult chat might be fun, completely unfiltered sites can be dangerous and unsafe. That’s why it’s best to deal with sites that have standards, rules, and enforcement policies in place.

For more on what happened, read a news story covering Omegle’s shutdown.

What Kind of People Used Omegle?

Omegle was used by multiple users worldwide, but most users came from the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and Mexico.

Many users were youngsters in their teens, but a huge population of users were over 18.

Omegle was oftentimes used by people who wanted to ease into the dating world, find partners online, or just anyone looking to socialize and chat during their free time.

In addition to video chat, you can always try chat lines on the phone. Chatting on the voice, without seeing the other person’s appearance, allows you to be yourself in ways you might find difficult in chat.

Which Site Is Better than Omegle?

There are some other sites and Omegle alternatives that we feel offer a better user experience than Omegle.

If you are looking for sites like Omegle but with a dirty twist, then we recommend Jerkmate or Shagle for their ease of use and number of visitors.

Jerkmate and Chaturbate offer more webcam-style interactions, but they both stand out for their fantastic layout, design, and quality cam models.

Are There Any Sites Like Omegle?

Some of the best sites like adult Omegle include Jerkmate and ImLive.

The sites mentioned in this list are some of the top Omegle alternative sites around.

The closest site in terms of layout is probably Dirty Roulette. That’s not to say the others are not worth checking out, however.

Shagle and Chat Random are strong contenders as well.

Is it Worth Subscribing to a Premium Account?

Yes, it’s worth subscribing to a premium account.

While many of the best adult Omegle alternatives are free, most of them have premium subscriptions that offer additional features.

Features include a verified profile to show you’re a real person, location filters, priority profile showcasing, and the option to choose what language you would like to chat in.

Other features include the ability to create your chat room or personalize your background with different background styles, emojis, and stickers. It is not necessary to have a subscription but doing so does improve your priority listing status.

Which Is the Top Adult Omegle Alternative Site for Me?

The top adult Omegle alternative site for you is the one that lets you video chat with strangers in a safe environment.

Some people prefer chatting with amateur and professional live cam models on Jerkmate, while others prefer dating-oriented sites like Dirty Roulette and Adult Friend Finder.

If you are looking for carbon copies for the Omegle concept, take a gander at Shagle and Chat Roulette.

Chat Your Night Away With The Top Omegle Adult Sites

While Omegle is gone, it’s definitely not forgotten since its influence on modern cam sites is clearly visible.

The Omegle alternatives listed in this review offer excellent approaches to meeting new people and connecting with individuals or groups worldwide.

If you want to start chatting with random strangers around the world, we suggest you try a few of the sites mentioned above.

In our opinion, Jerkmate is the best site like Omegle, when you’re looking to have chats with bombshell models that are lots of fun, and flirty and know how to make you relax and enjoy your time.

It’s like going to Hooters, although you’re not limited to just women. You can talk to men, straight or gay, lesbian women, trans-MtF, FtM, or nonbinary models. It’s a great way to reach out and meet new people.

Regardless of whether you’re looking to make international friendships or just want to flirt with a stranger, we cover everything you need to get your fill of Omegle fun.

