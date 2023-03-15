Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Nina loves her current body so much that she's willing to get another surgery to make it look even better

The mum of one, while showing off in a video, told netizens to get ready to get sick of her after the procedure

While some people pointed out the danger of the surgery Nina wants, others remained indifferent to her plight

Big Brother Naija star Nina Ivy is ready to get another BBL done on her body following the results of her first procedure.

The reality star, in a post, showed off her current shape as she exercised and noted that she is ready to get the second round.

Nina announces intention to go under the knife again Photo credit: @nina_ivy

The mum of one also dropped a warning ahead to give people a clue of how much she would show off her new body after the second surgery.

She wrote:

"Ready for my bbl round 2. Round one was giving, this round 2, just get ready to be sick of me."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Nina's post

____bentleyy:

"Sha no die from there."

vanchizzy:

"BBL, tattoos, and piercing can be very addictive. If you start it, you will continue doing it."

mz_midecherry:

"I am beginning to feel there are coupons somewhere for all these surgeries they are getting"

crown2la:

"Now I understand when dey say this surgery can be addictive. You won't know when to stop, you are perfectly ok like this. Nah oversabi go kan make everything scatter."

torlany_:

"If u die…dem go post u…."

billy_d_bag:

"Person die yesterday ooo."

eyebreakdrules:

"It be giving until you die in the process ..God forbid."

Olaide Oyedeji undergoes 2nd surgery on her behind in Nigeria

Popular Yoruba actress Olaide Oyedeji promised to return to social media to 'pepper' netizens after her surgery.

In a video on her page, the actress announced that she would be having work done on her behind for the second time.

The Germany-based star revealed why she decided to have the procedure here instead of outside the country, saying she was in the hands of professionals.

Source: Legit.ng