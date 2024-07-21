Former reality TV star Saga seems to have finally found his true calling as he shares his plans to pursue it fully

During a chat with Legit.ng Saga spoke about leaving his art gallery to focus on other endeavours

He also talked about his relationship with Liquorose as he confirmed the true state of things between them

Nigerian reality TV star Okusaga Adeoluwa, better known as Saga, recently spoke about his ambition to become a full-fledged movie star.

During a conversation with Legit.ng, Saga shared why he had to step away from his first love, which was doing art and painting.

BBNaija star Saga finally opens up about his relationship with Liquorose. Photo credit: @sagaadeolu

Source: Instagram

Saga also discussed forming a unique bond with his colleague, Liquorose, and why he enjoys working with her.

The reality TV also talked about a recent viral video of him dancing at the AMVCA cultural night.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Art is in my DNA" - Saga says

The outspoken reality TV star shared in a conversation with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons, why did he step away from doing art and running his gallery?

"I don't have enough time on my fingertips. My life has been super busy over the last few months; I barely have enough time to even sleep. But my art is going nowhere; it is in my DNA. I dance, act, create content, do fitness and videos; I have limited time, but soon enough, I am bringing it back."

"Liquorose is my Gee" - Saga talks

The reality TV star turned skit maker and content creator also spoke about his relationship with Liquorose. He confirmed things about their relationship and what they are to each other beyond creating content.

"Liquorose is one of the most talented people I know. She's so talented, which makes working with her very easy. Also, what we do together is content. We've been trying to work together for a very long time, but this one was what really clicked, and once it did, there was no stopping, and I hope people continue to enjoy our work."

BBNaija stars, others storm Saga's gallery opening

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when ex-BBNaija Saga was finally able to achieve his dream, as he allowed the public to enter his mind by speaking to them with his artworks.

It was a graceful occasion for Saga, and he must be proud of what he achieved along with his other collaborators, including Raji Bamidele and Ken Nwadiogbu.

Source: Legit.ng