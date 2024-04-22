Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has resumed posting on her social media page following the death of her senior colleague, Jnr Pope

After the movie star died on April 10, 2024, Regina showed her support for the deceased before finally sharing her first social media post

Regina showcased sultry photos of herself online and accompanied it with a caption about life that got people talking

Top Nigerian actress Regina Daniels appears to have put the pain of the loss of her colleague, Pope Obumneme Odonwodo aka Jnr Pope, behind her.

Recall that the Nollywood actor alongside four other crew members died by drowning on April 10, 2024, after their boat capsized while returning from a movie set.

Fans react as Regina Daniels makes first post after mourning Jnr Pope.

Source: Instagram

Many days after the tragic incident, fans and celebrities were in a sombre mood as they paid their last respects to the deceased. However, as time passed, people moved on with their lives.

Actress Regina Daniels, who was one of those who showed up for the late actor after hearing the news of his drowning, took to her official Instagram page to put the incident behind her as she shared what she had learned about life.

The billionaire politician’s wife shared a series of sultry photos of herself rocking a red dress while noting that life goes on. She wrote:

“I can sum up what I have learnt about life In three words, IT GOES ON ❤️.”

See her post below:

Netizens react to Regina Daniels’ post

Regina Daniels’ new photos following Jnr Pope’s demise triggered reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

_brassia:

“My baby, you will live long for me and your family in life.”

ikebest__:

“First female senator from Anioma 2031❤️.”

Liss_girrl:

“Jnr pope for don comment here like .....Gee!”

iamrichepisode:

“Life goes on in Tupac voice.”

I_am_teewon:

“Beautiful with a heart of gold .”

Urchison57:

“Life is more than that. It's about God.”

kallystouch:

“The life everyone wish to have ❤.”

ekiti_fess_lady:

“With or without you, it goes on.”

Supernickky_musik:

“To me it'll be "barracks no shake if soldier die"”

kocee_komkom:

“I’ll always remain your fan from now onward, we should learn how to appreciate people with a good heart for humanity and not bash them for the personal choices they make.”

Emmabobo_23:

“That’s life .”

Candlelight session held for late Jnr Pope, others

In other news, Legit.ng reported that the Nollywood community, along with family and friends, convened a candlelight service to honour the memories of Jnr Pope and other deceased crew members.

In a video making the rounds online, a troupe of young men and women wearing black outfits came out in their numbers to show their respect for the late thespian and the four other victims.

The candlelight procession, held in Enugu state, became a solemn occasion for many to offer prayers for the eternal repose of the departed souls.

