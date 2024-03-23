Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe has shared the good news of finishing from aviation school with his fans on social media

He posted his certificate and how he went to fly a plane on his inta story and fans are happy for him while applauding him

The certificate showed that he had completed the airline transport pilot certification training program in March 2024

Reality show star, Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe, is basking in the euphoria of becoming the latest pilot in town. The former housemates shared the good news of finishing up aviation school with his fans on social media.

Legit.ng had reported that Igbokwe had rejoiced after passing his flight instructor instrument airplane exam. He shared the good news on social media and displayed his exam results.

In his new post, he showed off his certificate as a certified pilot after completing his training as an airline transport pilot certification training at Bell Murray Aerospace.

BBNaija's Miracle Ikechukwu graduates from aviation. Photo credit @miracleikechukwu

Miracle shows flying skill

In the video he uploaded, Igbokwe who won season three of the reality show displayed how he flew a plane.

The former housemate showed off the equipment of the aviation school as he entered the plane to show his skills.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the video posted by by Miracle. Here are some of the comments below:

@marybakes_:

"One of the best BBN winners, arena games so point, life of the party, in a ship but never lost focus. Super intelligent."

@lynda_chioma_anthony_:

"One winner that is senseable."

@hairgorgeousng:

"God!!if no be say I be hair seller now this is how I wanted to mind my business like this dude oo. Guy is focused more than focus itself."

@rachelosigwe:

"Chaii congratulations Mimi."

@dteeliving:

"If “focus” was a person!."

@iamlamidea:

"A focused man. He’s always wanted this and he got it. Congrats to him."

@lolagold_:

"He said it. He did it. Congratulations champ."

@tuga_2smart:

"He followed his path applaudable . If everybody uses Instagram like him, the app would have been closed by now( choice) kw what you want and pursue it."

@fridawiththegoodhair:

"Well deserved!! A very focused young man. Came to the show, won the price, ran with it to pursue his dream. Congratulations Miracle!!"

@megtheanalyst_:

"Congratulations Miracle! It’s Nice Hearing From Him It’s Been Years."

BBNaija's Miracle Igbokwe enrolls in aviation school

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Igbokwe had enrolled in the Aviation Academy in Florida. He shared pictures of himself in school.

In the caption of his post, he noted that it was his first day at school as he took his fans on a pictorial voyage to his new place of learning.

Before his enrollment, he had obtained his license as a pilot.

