Big Brother Naija superstar Miracle Ikechukwu made it to the frontlines of blogs recently after his long absence from social media

The Season three BBNaija winner and pilot passed his flight instructor instrument airplane exam

Taking to social media, the much-loved reality TV star shared his results online to celebrate with his fans and followers

Big Brother Naija Season 3 winner Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe, popularly known as Miracle, has finally rounded up his flight instructor exams.

The much-loved reality star and pilot shared the good news on social media as he rejoiced over his new feat.

Pictures of BBNaija Miracle

Source: Instagram

Sharing a picture of his exam result, the Big Brother Naija winner came out with flying colours in his Flight Instructor Instrument Airplane exam.

He expressed joy and said he could finally play Grand Theft Auto (GTA) in peace.

"I can now go and play GTA in peace!".

See Miracle’s post below

Social media users react to BBNaija Miracle’s final results

hey.dee.xo:

"The best. He had a career in mind already, went to the show, played his game, won and ran far away from mental bbn fans and their toxicity to chase his dreams. I recommend this for these bbn stars."

fassycommunications:

"From US military to this... Congratulations boy! He really shunned BBN fans and moved ahead. Make Kanagar follow this step and move out of this country. That guy is multitalented."

emmafan4sure:

"Whilst others are busy dancing for money cake to please fans. This guy saw a bigger picture and distanced himself from the toxicity OF BIG BROTHER FANS. Imagine putting yourself first like this guy Kudos to him. Other housemates are enemies now because of fans. I REALLY HOPE AND PRAY THAT PEOPLE WILL ONE DAY REALISE THAT BIG BROTHER IS A GAME AND ALLOW EXHOUSEMATES TO BE THEMSELVES AFTER THE SHOW."

itz_mickyferrie:

"Nah only this guy and laycon get sense among all this winners."

BBNaija 2018 winner Miracle enrolls in aviation academy in florida

Legit.ng reported in 2018 that Months after Miracle Ikechukwu bagged loads of money as the winner of Big Brother Naija 2018 alongside endorsement deals, he decided to further his education as a flight man in Florida.

The young man took to social media to share the news of his latest steps towards acquiring knowledge.

In a post shared on Instagram, Miracle revealed that it was his first day in school. He shared a photo of himself at the Aviation Academy in Florida.

