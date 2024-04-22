A lady has shared a video revealing how she has been dressing like a homeless person since she got married to her husband

The lady recounted how she earlier planned to be dressing in a very attractive way once she got married to her lover

However, she lamented that she was not able to fulfil her promise because of the cold in the United Kingdom

A UK-based lady has shared how her plans to begin dressing hotly for her husband after their wedding got shattered.

She shared a video compilation from their wedding day to her current situation revealing her mode of dressing.

Newlywed lady says UK weather spoilt her dressing plans Photo credit: @vera_gist

Lady blames cold weather for dressing

The lady identified on TikTok as @vera_gist claimed that her plans were spoilt by the cold in the United Kingdom.

She was seen in the video dressed in oversized clothes despite vowing to dress attractively for her husband.

She captioned the video:

“Me: I will dress sexxy for my husband after marriage vs me after marriage. Pls blame it on UK cold.”

Reactions as married lady shares dressing style

Netizens in the comments section on TikTok advised the lady to wait for summer so she can fulfil her heart desires.

Nihinlola said:

“Don't worry, wait for summer.”

@amzeena said:

“As far he loves you like that.”

@karfeelart reacted:

“Honestly.”

@tommie371 reacted:

“The cold even affect your hair, sorry about that ma.”

lam-tee said:

“This is summer you can now start never too late.”

@aminab106 said:

“My life wooo that's me.”

African Stories by Tochi commented:

“Abeg leave me. l laughed out soo loud.”

@adesewaaa commented:

"You can never make feasible plans before entering marriage. Enter before planning."

@fasman_ridwan said:

“Summer is here. You can go more sexxy.”

Ms__ara said:

“How is my brother coping, this is not what we agreed Vera.”

Watch the video below:

