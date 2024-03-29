Nigerian socialite and Real Housewives of Lagos star, Dr Rommel, has caused a buzz on social media over his comments about his co-star Toyin Lawani

During a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Rommel gave fans an insight into his relationship with the celebrity designer

Dr Rommel spared no words as he heavily blasted his colleague, and Nigerians dropped their hot takes on the matter

Popular Nigerian socialite and Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL) star, Dr Rommel, recently blasted his colleague, Toyin Lawani, aka Tiannah.

It all started when Rommel was invited on a talk show with media personality, Chude Jideonwo. The celebrity doctor was questioned about his relationship with Tiannah, and he had a lot to say.

Dr Rommel slammed Toyin Lawani during an interview. Photos: @chudeity, @iamdrrommel

Source: Instagram

Dr Rommel described his celebrity designer colleague with a lot of colourful words. According to him, she was uncouth and uncultured. Not stopping there, he added that Lawani was a bush woman with an empty skull.

In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Toyin Lawani is the most uncouth, uncultured, local and bush lady we have in Nigeria. Toyin doesn’t know how to spell her full name without somebody holding her hand. The skulls she carries, those empty skulls, that’s how her brain is empty.”

In another snippet from the interview that went viral, Dr Rommel claimed Tiannah was the mother of touts. However, he applauded her creativity when it came to fashion, but still bashed her for it.

He said:

“Toyin Lawani is the mother of agberos. She’s a joke, she’s just a joke, a caricature. On one hand I applaud her creativity in trying hard to please people and do Met Gala stuff but just to sit out there and put balloons on dresses thinking that you’re a designer? And saying all kinds of things without thinking? It shows you her level, she can’t go further and I can’t help her.”

See the videos below:

Reactions as Dr Rommel slams Toyin Lawani

After the videos of Dr Rommel bashing Toyin Lawani during an interview went viral, some netizens reacted to the drama between the RHOL stars. Read some of their comments below:

big_yemm:

“Dr Rommel always saying his mind.”

_chiomasylvia:

“Is he a housewife? Why was he on the show though?”

spicyyhairs:

“People who associate themselves with this man need to be very careful. How can someone say such things about people and their work? You applaud her creativity but you are laughing that she uses deflated balloons. This man should be checked for real.”

Pasfruitals:

“Romrom this wahala way you dey find like this hope say you fir chest am .”

ifedayorr:

“Let @tiannahsplacempire catch you .”

Onyxpencil:

“And @tiannahsplacempire has been quiet since ooo.”

iam_cutielade:

“Love the fact that Dr Rommel doesn’t sugarcoat anything, he says it as it is .”

bibiofus:

“Toyin sef dey insult this man on norms on her page so i no fit put mouth, they deserve each other .”

Timayigrace:

“He is kind of right though.”

Ayshawyt:

“If you want to insult Tianna, insult her, but her craft is superb. This Dr Romerome has issues abeg.”

Ooni of Ife features in Real Housewives of Lagos

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Ooni of Ife had made a brief appearance in the RHOL TV show.

Some of the cast of the show had gone to his palace to see the king and were received by one of the queens who instructed them on how to greet the monarch.

While addressing the cast, the king said all women have witchcraft spirits but most have good spirits because they are manipulative in nature.

Source: Legit.ng