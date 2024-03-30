Nigerian Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1)’s former drummer Ayankunle Ayanlowo has continued to cry out online

In a new development, KWAM 1’s ex-drummer claimed that his home had been damaged by an unknown individual

A video of the damage done made the rounds on social media and it raised the concerns of some Nigerians

Popular Nigerian Fuji musician, KWAM 1’s former drummer Ayankunle Ayanlowo’s house has reportedly been damaged.

Recall that the Fuji star’s rogue drummer had called out his boss in an interview that made the rounds on social media.

Video of KWAM 1's ex-drummer's destroyed house trends. Photos: @temilolasobola, @kwam1_official

Shortly after airing his grievances with his former boss, Ayanlowo claimed that he had been getting attacked on different fronts.

How KWAM 1’s ex-drummer’s house was destroyed

In a new development, Ayanlowo cried out online about the damage that had been done to his house. In a video that was shared on Instagram by Temilola Sobola, shattered glasses were seen scattered around the compound.

More details were also shared in the caption of the clip. It was claimed that Ayankunle had returned home only to see that his bedroom window was broken.

The caption reads:

“Nigerians, I returned early to my house in the morning to see the window of my bedroom shattered and its glasses were broken as if something was thrown against it.”

See the video below:

Reactions as KWAM 1’s ex-drummer’s house is damaged

The video of Ayankunle Ayanlowo’s damaged property sparked a series of heated reactions from Nigerians. A number of them dragged his former boss, KWAM 1. Read some of their comments below:

ololade__grace:

“I remember when mohbad mom said she told Moh to go and report to k1 the woman said Moh laughed at her. Now I understand the reason why Moh laughed at his mom…..I wish God can put everyone in the same position where there won’t be richer or powerful people….. we will just be in the same category .”

Mzlola:

“If anything happen to this man, at least we know who to hold responsible! Intimidation and threat to life is a serious issue.”

Bollysco:

“This man is talking now for God sake.. why do we love using powerful hands on each other.”

kanimodoofficial:

“Why calling his boss oponu ? Because of what . ?”

monicasuzzana:

“This is how mohbad issues started and Nigerians didn't do anything.”

otunbablog:

“ and He NEVER achieve anything ooo.”

ope5405:

“At this point if K1 is this powerful and dangerously evil, who are the people that contract him to play at their event? His music needs to be band and all the embassies notified of his HBV behaviour.”

triplehoney3:

“funny enough people doing this wickedness might not have the privilege to see k1 face to face, but bcos they are k1 fans, they can do anything to protect his name . ”

Freestuffsng:

“k1 might not know anything, it might be the embittered fans.”

aysporty:

“K1 needs to address his hooligans to leave the man alone. Not him coming out saying he can't read and write. We don't care about what he can’t do. We are more concerned about his safety than anything else in this world.”

real_b.a.y:

“It could be 6nseless people that are loyal to wasiu. It doesn't make sense at all. This man has spoken his mind why all this threat? ”

bestbird44:

“Mehn this really heartbreaking. This is another case of threat to life! Not untill he is won please!!! Which quarter can he report to for safety in Nigeria . What is he supposed to do to be protected? Can people guide him!”

igbayilolameedeherself:

“Let’s look critically at this man’s issue oo. This is becoming too much.”

adeola78851:

“Sebi this man dey talk now.”

jason_samuels0410:

“Watch out. Dem go kpai this man for sure. It is only a matter of time.”

KWAM 1 comments on former drummer's claims

Legit.ng previously reported that KWAM 1 reacted to the claims Ayanlowo made against him.

Speaking with Legit.ng, the Fuji star replied to Ayanlowo, who he described as greedy, pretentious and ungrateful.

He noted that the former drummer loved money too much.

