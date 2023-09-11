BBNaija All Stars’ ex-housemate, Frodd, has taken to social media to celebrate his newborn daughter, Elena

The reality show star shared a heartwarming video to mark his baby girl turning one month

The video drew a series of interesting comments from fans as some of them congratulated the BBNaija star

Ex-BBNaija All Stars’ housemate, Frodd, has continued to bask in the glow of being a first time father to the joy of fans.

Just recently, the reality show star took to his official Instagram page to celebrate his newborn daughter, Elena, who had just clocked one month.

Frodd celebrated her by sharing a video showing himself and his wife, Chioma, when she was pregnant. Another part of the video also showed his newborn daughter’s small hands.

BBNaija All Stars' Frodd celebrates as daughter Elena clocks 1 month.

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the ex-BBNaija star took to his caption to pen down a heartwarming message describing his child. He described little Elena as his twin and Big Brother’s granddaughter.

Frodd went ahead to say how much peace their daughter had brought into their lives as he continued to pray for God’s blessings and love over her.

In his words:

“Elena Adaora’nile, Daddy’s twinnie and star girl, Biggies ultimate grand daughter.

My phenomenal daughter with a unique birth, I am so excited on how much peace and joy you have brought to me, mummy , family and our well wishers and We pray for God’s blessings and Love over your life Ada’m. Happy One Month My little Chubby Princess.”

Reactions as Frodd’s daughter clocks one month

A number of netizens gushed over Frodd’s sweet post to his daughter for clocking one month. Read some of their comments below:

iamexoticsharon:

“How time flies Eehhh. Happy 1month Baby Elena.”

nuggsweet:

“After knacking, belle show, then baby show.. Well done Frodd, na Man you be! God bless your family!❤️”

elemikesussan:

“Happy one month my baby Elena…May God continue to bless you, Daddy and Mummy ❤️.”

bodyfantabulous':

“Happy 1 month baby Elena.”

konsultantchy_:

“Our baby is one month already ❤️❤️.”

doris_eneje:

“Awwwn time goes by so quickly .”

iam_jenny.c:

“Wow! One month already? Happy One month Baby Elena ❤️.”

honitee_:

“Congratulations pappy Elena and Momma Elena.”

How Frodd reacted after seeing daughter for the 1st time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Frodd returned home and reunited with his family after his eviction from the reality show.

The ex-housemate was eager to meet his daughter and first child, Elena, who was born while he was on the show.

The heartwarming video showing the moment Frodd saw his child for the first time was posted online. He was seen happily dancing with her.

