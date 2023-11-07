Lovers of BBNaija All Stars Cee C are going the extra mile to celebrate her birthday, which took place on Nov 6th

A day after marking her new age, they got a live band to sing for a couple of minutes for her online

In the song clip, the artiste hailed the reality star and listed all the good qualities she is blessed with

Big Brother All-Star Cynthia Nwadiora, better known as Cee C, has proven that they can go to an extent to honour the reality star who marked her birthday on November 6th.

BBNaija Cee C Lovers Hire Live Band to Celebrate Her Online. Photo Credit @ceec_official

Source: Instagram

Apart from gifting her a new house, which they presented the key to her on her birthday, they have also engaged the service of a budding artiste to sing for her online.

Musician hails BBN Cee C

In the trending music specially composed for the reality star, the singer showered different accolades on Cee C.

He sang and made mention of all the lovely characters she has. He said she was beautiful, friendly, fun to be with and has a great body shape.

This is not the first time that fans would be celebrating the reality show star. They welcomed her back from the reality show in October with two huge money cake.

See the clip of the song sang for Cee C here:

Fans react to the song sang for Cee C

Netizens have reacted to the music played online for BBN Cee C. Here are some of the comments as captured by Legit.ng.

@muse900:

" Odogwu fanbase since 2018 #Spartan!!"

@bonnykaffy:

"Nice one Spartan

@queen1eliz:

"Lol live band that ilebaye fan later called back."

@sijuade__:

"Love to the fans and Cee C."

@omagoodheart:

"I love you all."

@eagle_wings154:

"Yesssss oooooo , ODOGWU SPARTANS."

@samawartinron:

" lovely soul."

@giftedgodschild:

"Awwwww, they have tried."

@muse900:

"Cee C is effortlessly funny."

@awelewa:

"she has such as good fans."

Cee C fans opens GoFundMe for her

Legit. ng has earlier reported that the followers of the reality show star had opened a GoFundMe account for her after she left Biggie's house.

Her fans were not happy that IIebaye ended up with the winning prize, so they decided to reward Cee C for her efforts.

They opened the account with the hope of raising N 100 million for her and declared her the winner of the All-Stars edition.

Source: Legit.ng