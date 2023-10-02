The Big Brother Naija All Stars show came to an end on Sunday, October 1, and Ilebaye surprisingly won

Fans of Cee C and the reality star herself were shocked she did not emerge as the winner or at least the top two

Cee C's fans have, however, opened a GoFundMe account in a bid to raise about N100m for her

The Big Brother Naija All Stars show surprisingly ended with Ilebaye emerging as the winner.

Cee C and former BBNaija winner Mercy lost out despite their huge fan bases.

Netizens react to Cee C's GoFundMe Photo credit: @ceec_official/@_tosinsilverdam

Source: Instagram

However, fans of Cee C have opened a GoFundMe account to raise about N100 million for her, and they also declared her their winner.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that Cee C could not believe her ears after the show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu called her name as the 3rd evicted housemate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See posts below:

Netizens react to Cee C's GoFundMe

Mixed reactions greeted the GoFundMe. While some netizens praised the reality star's fans, others dragged them.

Read some comments sighted below:

dammyy_b:

"People wey never chop belleful Dey raise funds Awon eyan ofo."

vc_fhyzle:

"Spartans ⚔️⚔️⚔️don cry blaad …Gofund me to the rescue! "

ego__oyibo280:

"Like she has the strongest fanbase in the history of Bbn no."

simeon.delight:

"Ceece and her fans are the same they are all too proud!!! Na pride dem make dem raise the money for em truth be told tho are fans are very strong dem try."

3dward.szn:

"Lmao, make una find better thing done moneh."

preci_katty:

"And I will donate Nigerians aren't ready for reality TV shows, they vote out of sentiment later they will start regretting."

the_prettyonomhen:

"I trust Spartans. Watch them as they deliver."

funkeabdulai:

"Still not big brother money..... Congratulations jare ILEBAYE."

Angel addresses critics of her relationship with Soma

Legit.ng earlier reported that the BBNaija star Angel expressed how she felt about the negative views surrounding her relationship with Soma.

In an interview with media personality Hero Daniel, Angel revealed she saw comments online about how she would hurt Soma and use their relationship for PR.

She added that she has worked on herself to get better, adding that it was upsetting that people still saw her in a bad light and as someone unworthy of love.

Source: Legit.ng