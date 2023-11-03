A 7-year-old kid content creator, Son of D Source, has stated that he has bought a new car

He noted that he did not get the whip through the help of anyone but by the grace of God

He also thanked his management for standing by him and promised to make them proud

Seven-year-old Akorede Bodo, aka Son of D Source, is elated to join the league of car owners. He took to Instagram to inform his fans that he had acquired a new whip and posted images of his latest acquisition.

In the pictures, he displayed the car key with pride and sat on it in another photo. He also posted videos of his skit as he whined his waist excitedly.

7 Year Old Popular Skit Maker Son of the Source Buys Car. Photo Credit @son_of_dsource

Source: Instagram

Son of D Source appreciated God

The young actor acknowledged God as the source of his wealth and added that bloggers didn't help him and that he never had any ambassadorial deal before he made the money used to buy the car.

The actor who is growing fast also thanked his management for their love and support while promising them that he would continue to make them proud in all he does .

See his post here:

Fans react to Son of D Source's clip

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the young skit maker. Here are some of the comments below.

@heyzed300:

"I celebrate you Azeez more wins insha Allah ...the next one will be the keys to your mansion."

@owodelechase:

"Congrats KOREDE I pray mine will be come soon."

@ayo_ayoooo:

"Just continue the sportybet oo , you hear ? Shey you see your jnr bro."

@horlamzy1805:

"Congratulations boy."

@dj_burstbrain's:

"Congratulations bro more still coming up ."

@ojuotimi.osoba's:

"Congratulations my boy ."

@iamlekkzzy's:

"More wins."

@agbabiaka_daniel:

"More keys."

@dina__mic:

"Congratulations omo yellow that’s the name I always call your daddy then .Happy for you."

@oreofe_confectioneries::

"Congratulations @son_of_dsource . This is a great news and achievement. I celebrate with you."

Source: Legit.ng