Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to reveal some hidden facts about her life that most of her fans are unaware of

She stated that her best food is eba with seafood okro, and she mentioned best colours

Her best drink and her favourite sports were also listed, as well as her best films

Tonto Dikeh, former governorship candidate of the African Democratic Party and Nollywood actress, has made some revelations about the things that mean the world to her.

In a post on her Instagram, Dikeh, who just decamped to APC, stated what she loves to eat, colours to wear, her best friend, movies to watch, her favourite subjects and sports.

Tonto Dikeh says crime movies put her to sleep

In her list, it known that she has a sleeping pill, which is crime movies. The mother of one picked her son as her best friend and added that Home Economics is her best subject.

See Tonto Dikeh's post here:

Reactions trail Tonto Dikeh's list

Netizens have reacted to the list made by the Nollywood actress. Here are some of the comments below.

@masseuse_byrhim:

"The Calmest Soul I’ve Ever Seen. So Accommodating too. It was really an opportunity for me, Ma’am."

@nmasugar18:

"My baby."

@tevriss:

"stopeeet."

@bella_ib2:

"Queen T."

@veeveerich:

"Your Greatest Strength/Secret :You Pray always! Not just Pray , Tongue Speaking, Demon casting warrior."

@kosisochukwu_adorable:

"Queen."

@fhonzee:

:Nice."

@uq_foodgallery:

"My queen."

@tessy5114':

"U hot no joke momma much love zobo without sugar Kai ur mind go strong na today I believe say u be strong woman."

@mimis_print:

"Mama you need to try out a new zobo drink since you like it so much that lady finish work with her Zobo in tea bag, which is the best part."

