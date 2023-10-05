Fans of Big Brother Naija All Stars ex-housemate Cee C have started spoiling her with lavish gifts

Several photos and videos online show the reality star with two huge money cakes towering above her

While some netizens hailed Cee C's fans, others dragged them for wasting money trying to prove a point

Big Brother Naija All Stars ex-housemate Cynthia Nwadiora, aka Cee C, could not help but raise her shoulders after her fans surprised her.

The reality star received two huge money cakes, twice her height, and the viral photos and videos sparked reactions online.

Cee C stood between the money cakes placed on beds by her sides and raised her shoulders excitedly.

In another clip, the reality star was seen holding a money bouquet and what appeared to be a brand new iPhone.

She expressed gratitude to her fans and the team that made the delivery.

See the posts below:

Netizens react to Cee C's gifts

The sweet gesture from Cee C's fans sparked mixed reactions. Read some comments sighted below:

tiwatope4444:

"Where una dey see money?"

_therealteemah_:

"Odogwu fanbase."

gluvswt:

"Like for what exactly, to prove what? Funny set of fans."

sonia467438:

"Ceec fan base is highest ever in the history of BBN ❤️❤️❤️ she’s loved ❤️"

hali_black:

"Well deserved."

mz_treeshh:

"Odogwu fanbase Ikenga gang❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

nanakelcy:

"Tacha said don’t waste your money to vote cuz ya vote won’t counts. Better give it to your favs or patronize their businesses."

oladipups_:

"Na why government no dey answer una be this. E don cost e don cost See what they are wasting money on…bunch of stupid people and clowns."

peaceokiemute:

"Dis money kake abeg na real money abhi ,cos I de think am."

ulomx:

"Where this people dey see money abeg."

Cee C's fans open GoFundMe for her

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Big Brother Naija All Stars show surprisingly ended with Ilebaye emerging as the winner.

Cee C and former BBNaija 2019 winner Mercy lost out despite their huge fan bases.

However, fans of Cee C opened a GoFundMe account to raise about N100 million for her, and they also declared her their winner.

