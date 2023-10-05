BBNaija Level Up star Kess’ wife, Angel, has continued to spill more messy details about him and Christy O online

Angel said two of their children died and noted that Kess used to swear with their unborn kids despite cheating

The heartbreaking video caused a massive buzz on social media, with many netizens praying for the wife to find peace

BBNaija Level Up star Kess’ wife, Angel, is back to spilling messy details about her husband after accusing him of sleeping with his BBN colleague, Christy O.

In a new development, the reality TV star’s wife went on her Instagram Live to call their marriage a sham while accusing him of trying to use her for a visa.

BBNaija Kess' wife says she lost 2 children because of his cheating. Photos: @angel_baby_dee

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Angel also spoke about how she lost two children with Kess. According to her, the BBNaija star continued to swear, using their unborn kids’ lives to prove that he was not cheating even though he was.

Angel said his swearing was probably why they lost two babies and his brother lost a child. She said:

“He swore on his mother’s life, he told me ‘I swear on my mother’s life, I swear on my unborn children’s lives, I swear to God, if I am holding a bible right now I will swear on it that I’m not fcking this girl’. How can you swear on your mother and unborn children’s lives? No wonder they’re dying. First one died, second one miscarriage, your brother’s baby died, that’s because they’re fkcing around with all these sins they’re doing. I have nothing more in me for this man who scammed me for marriage from day one.”

Netizens sympathise with Kess’ wife

Kess’ wife’s revelation went viral online and drew mixed reactions from Nigerians. While the majority of them felt pity for her, a few others doubted her words. Read some of their comments below:

urbandripandmore:

“I feel soo bad for her, hopefully she fights this in her country and gets him blacklisted for real. Cos at this point he never loved her, it was all a sham. As for that low budget James Brown that calls herself Christy 1 or Wetin, her own go meet am for front.”

thefoodnetworknig2:

“Omo! Horseband from the pit of hell,she is so heartbroken.”

okoyeben:

“Swearing with your unborn kids to prove what point? If you wan lie,lie with your full chest..May God heal you lady.”

Bugzydvinci:

“Americans Using Nigerians To Blow Up, Who Would Have Wondered This 10 years Ago.”

marsh_melow_:

“If you are planning to support your spouse to go to BBN , this is a sign!”

glitzlingerie:

“This woman is hurt....I pray she find peace . This isn't fair on her.”

dr_success_john:

“Honestly,I feel her pains and I can very well relate to all she said.quite sad.”

Nurse_giftygabriel:

“Nigerian men, it is highly unwise to maltreat people who genuinely love you. U guys should better learn to appreciate women who loves you with soo much kindly. U don't know it's a blessing to be loved? Very usele$s men we have in this part of the world.”

tessy_xo__:

“This woman might be lying ….because she knows Nigerians always sympathizes with ladies that claim their husband cheat on them…her story is not adding up…how will kess tell his wife “he wants to stay with Christy o”. Let’s think before we comment ..and she might also be staying the truth sha.”

Chennifar:

“She said how can you swear on your mother’s life?? people that swear on their blocus to even disappear. Sorry dear!”

thegirl_ussy:

“Just run away from delta men anywhere you see them.”

Kess calls his wife crazy, defends Christy O

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that BBNaija star Kess reacted to his wife's cheating allegations online.

The BBNaija Level Up ex-housemate shared his side of the story on his Instagram page after his wife accused him of sleeping with his co-star Christy O.

In a new video, Kess reacted to his wife’s cheating claims. The BBNaija star described her as being very insecure and crazy.

Source: Legit.ng