Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi has now reacted to claims of her controlling her husband’s actions

The movie star shared a video online where she noted that it is usually her husband’s friends who make such claims

The actress’ video on the issue of controlling her husband got a lot of social media users talking

Popular Nigerian actress Chizzy Alichi has taken to social media to address comments about her controlling her husband.

The movie star who has been known to show off her man from time to time on her Instagram page took to her IG stories to share her observation.

Fans react as actress Chizzy Alichi speaks on controlling her husband. Photos: @chizzyalichi

Source: Instagram

According to Alichi, she has noticed that if a person has a happy home with a husband who listens to his wife, people will start to say that she is controlling him. She noted that these comments usually come from the man’s friends.

The actress then went on to ask if her husband’s friends are expecting to be the ones to control his actions instead of his wife. According to her, these types of people are the first to condemn marriages that don’t last but are also against women who do things with their men.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She said:

“I’ve noticed that if you have a happy home, if you listen to your wife, you try to do what is good by your wife, people, especially the guy’s friends would be like ‘na him wife dey control am’. I don’t understand, he should not listen to his wife? Okay you’d rather control him or you’d rather control the marriage? But when the marriage begin to shake that eventually leads to breakup, na una go first say ‘ah marriages these days no dey last’”

See her full video below:

Reactions as Chizzy Alichi replies people saying she controls her husband

Chizzy Alichi’s video soon sparked a debate on social media with many netizens sharing their hot takes. Read some of the comments below:

thefoodnetworknig2:

“Behind every successful man is a woman… People see it as control but it’s just guidance because women are more intuitive and spiritual!”

jeffryprettypretty:

“A woman that have a husband that listen to her, doesn't know what God has done for her, some men doesn't listen to their wife, nah why them dey quick dîe.”

mheenarh__:

“She’s saying the fact. A man would love his woman and be showing it, wayray people go say he be simp.”

Director_martins:

“In marriage, there is something called "mental energy". The mental energy of your wife must never surpass yours. If it does, she will be the one controlling you. She'll hurt you badly & still make you feel you're the one hurting her. You'll defend the indefensible.”

slayo_nbudget:

“People accusing her really wish they can control their husbands too, all l see is respect for the wife.”

ikanflyclothier:

“Some women use that as an opportunity to suppress their men. Others even use juju most times igbo women.”

daisyy_hairs:

“If is easy control ur own now !!!”

tipofhusnabackuppage:

“Honestly she's saying nothing but the fact..listening to your wife is one of the key to a successful marriage.”

iam_nekkyb:

“Anything that works for the peace of your home, do it.”

appleperp:

“My father once said when people starts saying ur wife is controlling you,just know u re on there right track..u re really having a happy home.”

Chizzy Alichi opposes idea of splitting bills with husband

A video of popular skit maker Kiekie advising women to support their men financially went viral online.

Kiekie, during a conversation with media personality Toke Makinwa, shed light on why she shares household bills with her husband.

In reaction to the video, Chizzy Alichi said she refuses to be part of the women who split bills with their husbands. Chizzy added that it was all on her husband to cater for the household.

Source: Legit.ng