BBNaija All Stars finalist, Mercy Eke, has now spoken about her second time on the reality TV show

Mercy opened up on how she considered quitting the All Stars show about five time with voluntary exit

The video of Mercy speaking on taking voluntary exit raised a series of mixed comments from netizens

BBNaija All Stars finalist and Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke, has opened up on wanting to take a voluntary exit while in the house.

Recall that Mercy joined other BBNaija stars to return to Big Brothers’ house for the second time with hopes of winning the N120 million grand prize.

After the show ended on October 1, 2023, with Ilebaye taking home the prize, Mercy took to her Instagram live to speak with fans.

The reality show star noted that being on the show for the second time was not easy and she actually considered quitting halfway by taking a voluntary exit.

According to Mercy, she contemplated voluntary exit five times while she was on the show. She explained that it was because she was feeling some things but she eventually made it to the end and to the top.

She said:

“It wasn’t easy o, e no easy at all. Do you know when you’re feeling something and you know that something is wrong and you can feel it? Over five times I contemplated taking voluntary exit, five times I said I was leaving, I could feel things but I still dey and I made it to the end and to the top, thank you guys.”

Reactions as Mercy Eke says she considered voluntary exit 5 times

The snippet from Mercy Eke’s live video soon made the rounds on social media and it raised a series of mixed feelings from netizens. Some of them accused her of ‘changing her mouth’ now that Ilebaye emerged as the winner of the show.

Read some of their comments below:

lulu_whyte:

“You can feel the pain in her yarns she really wanted to win sha .”

younick_eunice:

“Mercy fanbase have proven to be the strongest ooo! omo I shock the gang ups and hate no be here. I felt sorry for Mercy. Woooow!! After all the decampings everywhere?? Yet she was never evicted. Wow!! She got a congratulatory message alongside Baye. Omo!!!”

minty._meerie:

“You no tell us this one before oh, you literally said you were going to win with so much confidence now you dey change mouth, Madam gettttouutt.”

okafi_:

“Then Baye must have thought of leaving 59 times.”

babatosinajayi:

“Keep quiet and get over it. You lost this one, we have a new winner. Celebrate her the way they celebrated you. Period!”

jane.haddyberry:

“Do you know the pressure of people letting her know if not because Tacha left she wouldn’t have won.. yes she had something to prove to haters & she did Top 2 after 4years it wasn’t about the money for her it was about letting y’all know!”

bokidss:

“Almost all of them ex Big housemates wanted to leave at some point . so my lambo is not lying.”

santosepaul:

“Thank God say you no take the voluntary exit cos as Baye win now, people for say na you for win like say you no comot.”

Celestine.maryjane:

“U even Dey reign pass winner sef, even people celebrated u pass winner, I no no who win na u be our Winner.”

Ilebaye's mother kneels down to thank Nigerians

In other news, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija All Stars winner Ilebaye's mother showed her heartfelt gratitude to Nigerians.

In a video making the rounds online, Ilebaye’s mother was seen on her knees as she appreciated all the fans who made it possible for her daughter to win the grand prize. According to her, after God is Baye Tribe.

She recounted all the sleepless nights they had, especially on Thursdays and Saturdays, as they continued to vote for Ilebaye to remain on the show.

