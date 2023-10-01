BBNaija Level Up star Kess has now reacted after his wife accused him of sleeping with his co-star, Christy O

Taking to his official Instagram page, Kess shared a video where he accused his wife of being crazy and insecure

Not stopping there, Kess claimed that his wife also fraudulently transferred N1.5 million from his bank account among other things

The drama between BBNaija star Kess and his wife, Angel, has now drawn a reaction from him on social media.

The BBNaija Level Up ex-housemate shared his side of the story on his Instagram page after his wife accused him of sleeping with his co-star Christy O.

Recall that Kess’ wife shared messy chats allegedly between Christy O and her man and it caused a massive social media uproar.

She’s crazy and insecure

In a new video, Kess reacted to his wife’s cheating claims. The BBNaija star described her as being very insecure and crazy.

He said he always knew she had these qualities but did not know how far she was willing to go to destroy him.

Kess claimed his wife who works as a psychologist is very manipulative and likes to bring confusion to situations.

He said that anything he does always raises her suspicion even.

He said:

“This woman that I married, I knew she was crazy, but what I didn’t know was the extent of the craziness, how far she can go to bring me down, that’s the only thing I didn’t know. She’s very manipulative, she’s a psychologist, she’s highly manipulative and insecure, she likes to bring confusion, she speaks from two sides of her mouth, you people don’t know what this lady is capable of. I’m just here to clear two things, this woman is very insecure, if I comb my hair, she would read meaning to it, if I take a picture or dress well or if I’m with my phone and it rings, problem, everything I do problem.”

Speaking further, Kess claimed that his wife always accuses him of sleeping with any woman around him including his friend’s wife and his brother’s girlfriend.

See the full video below:

She stole N1.5 million from my account

In a subsequent post, Kess posted a screenshot of a bank transfer that was allegedly fraudulently made from his account by someone his wife hired.

See the post below:

Reactions as BBNaija’s Kess reacts to wife’s claims of sleeping with Christy O

The BBNaija star’s reaction to his wife’s cheating accusations went viral on social media and it raised mixed comments from netizens.

While the majority of them supported his wife and accused Kess of being dishonest, others wondered if he could have been telling the truth.

Read some of their comments below:

_rukkya__:

“Dear wife , if you have more receipts please post!! videos and pictures or audio recording (that will be great) . Because a Nigerian man can never admit to the accusation! He must call the woman a liar,insecure and cr*zy person. Na their M.O be that.

The wife should have waited until she can catch them red handed and go live on IG while recording them. Then maybe he would still come out to deny it.”

urbandripandmore:

“Him say na fake chat, this guy no rate us o. If I was his wife, I’ll go bk to my country and tell them he fooled and scammed you into marriage then went ahead to cheat and abuse her. They will blacklist his passport.”

Ekinadese_suga:

“Fake chat?? What does you wife stand to gain? Someone that takes good care of you.. I don’t believe you!”

Sallie.may:

“All this yen yen… if you’re with a person you know is insecure, don’t do things to bring out their insecurities. If you behave normal, she no go dye call you out every second… I mean, we all saw you discussing pant with another BBN housemate recently didn’t we?”

sharon_jasmyne:

“As a married man why will you share an apartment with a single lady Dey play.”

ewatomiclg:

“I believe him. Some women once the love fail they go to any length to take a man down especially all this whitess that are lowkey racistt!”

03mediaceo:

““That men don’t complain doesn’t mean they are not going through a lot in their lives “”

zino_ironside7:

“See you Nigerians on this comment section saying n0n$en$e!? So if something happens to this man later now all of you will carry your hyp0crite hands and be typing the n0n$en$e in your mind. Kai Nigerians shaa.”

Christy O reacts after Kess' wife accuses her of sleeping with husband

Legit.ng earlier reported that Christy O made an appearance on social media amid the cheating allegation.

In an IG live video, Christy O was seen surrounded by some of her BBNaija colleagues as Giddyfia questioned her on what really happened.

The embattled female TV star was seen smiling in return as she laughed off the infidelity claim by Kess’ wife.

