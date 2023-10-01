BBNaija Level Up star, Christy O, has finally spoken up after she was accused of being her co-star Kess’ side chick

Kess’ wife had accused Christy of sleeping with her husband and also leaking their incriminating chats

In a new development, Christy O was captured on video as she reacted to the social media scandal

BBNaija Level Up star, Christy O, has now reacted to claims of sleeping with her married co-star, Kess.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kess’ wife, Angel, accused them of sleeping with each other and also leaking their messy chats.

Hours after the news spread on social media, Christy O made an appearance on the Instagram live session of another BBNaija star, Giddyfia.

Christy O causes stir over her reaction to claims of sleeping with Kess. Photos: @angel_baby_dee, @officialchristy_o

In the IG live video, Christy O was seen surrounded by some of her BBNaija colleagues as Giddyfia questioned her on what really happened.

The embattled female TV star was seen smiling in return as she laughed off the infidelity claim by Kess’ wife.

She also noticeably did not reply to Giddyfia who had asked her to speak on the matter. See the viral video below:

Reactions as Christy O reacts to claims of sleeping with Kess

The video of Christy O on Giddyfia’s Instagram live amid the trending cheating scandal on social media raised a series of interesting comments from netizens.

Some of them noted that she was guilty of Kess’wife’s accusations among other things.

Read some of their comments below:

jewelry_et_accessory_hub:

“Christy 0 looks guilty. Her body language gives her away.”

baibybig25:

“Her and Kess didn’t discuss before coming to the internet… now their stories are not correlating… Them go open their nyash for themselves.”

fassycommunications:

“Evidence yakpaaaa....that's can't be staged at all. Make una bring another lie.”

gracie_tosin:

“Be like say na all of them for this particular set no normal.”

chika_oma10:

“So the wife go just dey talk rubbish as per she no get work or she will just call your name of all people.”

oyai_mame:

“No need to explain, evidence full ground.”

patsy_nkay:

“Before were u expecting her to admit?”

naveedah_asomugha:

“Ok we don hear but u go explain tire.”

josephrita00:

“That chat no jiggy at all.”

vincenzo2k3:

“Lol damage control.”

