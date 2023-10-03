Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s alleged pregnant American side chick has now apologised to his wife, Chioma

Recall that Anita had made a lot of messy claims about Davido’s relationship with his wife and she has now taken back her words

In an apology letter posted online, Anita claimed that she had been going through a traumatic and tragic time in her life

Much loved Nigerian singer Davido’s alleged side chick, Anita Brown, is back in the news after expressing regret for attacking Chioma.

Recall that there was a lot of drama surrounding Davido’s relationship with Anita Brown after she claimed to be pregnant for the singer and lambasted his wife, Chioma, on many occasions.

In a new development, Anita has expressed remorse on social media and aplogised for her heated words to Chioma.

Nigerians react as Davido's Anita Brown finally apologises to Chioma. Photos: @davido, @ninatheelite, @thechefchi

Source: Instagram

Taking to her official Instagram page, the socialite wrote an apology note where she acknowledged her wrongdoing towards Chioma. Anita also noted that she has been going through a tough time.

According to her, she’s not happy with everything that has happened and regrets how her betrayal made her attack another woman, Chioma.

Anita wrote in part:

“The only thing I will say is I regret that I let my pain and feelings of betrayal allow me to turn me against another woman. So, I apologise to Chioma. I never intended to speak on you or your child. Losing is never a good feeling, being hurt by someone you love and care about is not a good feeling. Moving forward, I would prefer to be known for the light I bring into the world. Peace & Love.”

See her post below:

Nigerians react as Anita Brown apologises to Chioma

Anita Brown’s apology letter to Chioma soon became a topic of discussion on social media. Many netizens were divided over the note. Read some of their comments below:

Isrealdmw:

“YOU JUST DEY START. YOU NEVER SEE ANYTHING.”

Favouronyeoziri:

“This Anita woman will do anything for clout ‍♂️. Just leave Chioma alone. She never acknowledged your insults, neither will she acknowledge your clout-motivated apology, so leave her alone.”

officialbobbyfredrick__:

“Omo, the way Chioma ignores people needs to be studied, if she actually indulged that lady, it would have blown out of proportion..keep calm n watch karma bite as usual .”

Priscillia_oluchi_:

“Once you have matured, you realise SILENCE is more powerful than proving a point.”

Horreeyy.y:

“Between Chioma and Funke akindele I no sabi who dey learn cause See the power of ignoring and silence !!!”

Babelee01:

“She’s not the only one at fault davido that decided to do the deed with her should take responsibility they are adults they both disrespected the lady they should talk, take responsibility, and know what to do y’all just taking sides.”

ugogbe_ikemba:

“I need to learn Chioma's kind of patience. She will so ignore you that you will begin to doubt your existence. My Imo sisters sure know how to carry themselves well.”

official.ivy_yandel:

“You can never win with bitterness. Even when you are hurt, never let your hurt make you bitter. Silence is always the best answer given to a miserable person.”

