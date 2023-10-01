Della Morales, wife of Kess, the ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, has called him out on social media over his alleged affair with colleague Christy O

Morales said the reality star told her they were just friends and roommates, only for her to discover they were sleeping with each other.

She also claimed she has been funding Kess' lifestyle, and he hit her because she recently refused to give him money

BBNaija star Kess and colleague Christy O are in the news after the former's wife opened a can of worms on social media.

With receipts of their alleged nasty chats as backup, Della Morales claimed her husband of three years and Christy are sleeping with each other.

Della said Kess told her he and Christy O were friends and roommates, only to realise he has been forcing her to pay their house rent.

She added that Christy is money-hungry and has been giving in to guys even though she has a boyfriend to support her lifestyle.

Kess' wife, who said she used him to get a visa to the US also accused him of hitting her on the head when she refused to give him N4m for his rent.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Kess' wife's revelation

Kess' wife has opened the reality star up for ridicule, and netizens wasted no time in dragging him alongside Christy O.

Read comments sighted below:

d_joe_leen:

"So even the prirck get name"Tony" una Don go carry my boyfriend name give prrick... Chim ooo."

tigresscrush:

"Same Christy that does pulse interview? Wonderful! Men will go after anything that has hole!!"

teeto__olayeni:

"Shame on Kess and Christy sha. Very dirty to read s,ef."

poshest_hope:

"I must live in lekki by force don Dey use man do roommate Ozuor!!! Even if you want to follow a man, it’s the one his wife is fending for him. How you wan take blow Abeg?"

olaniikemii:

"No wonder Kess and ChristyO will be tweeting about CEEC back to back, so you people are always tweeting on the same bed"

scentsbybuchi:

"Christy the pretender and you get mind Dey troll Tolani chai, what humans do in secret "

ugonnwa_:

"To think this stupid Chirsty is always the first to abuse Ceec and some other housemates. Some people are worst than people they criticise."

blaack__diamondd:

"He doesn’t even have rent money but can’t stay faithful, smh ‍♀️"

Source: Legit.ng