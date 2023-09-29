BBNaija All Stars Mercy Eke is serious with her relationship with her fellow housemate, Pere, and will not rest until she achieves her goals

In a video, Mercy tried to get close to him and encouraged him to be confident about his personality

She took him to the mirror and asked him to check his looks while telling her what exactly was reflected in the mirror

BBNaija All-Stars housemate Mercy Eke has proven to be a good friend to rely on with what he did to her love interest, Pere Egbi.

The two have been getting close to each other, and Mercy is not ready to let go of her fondness for Pere.

BBNaija All Stars Mercy Eke encourages Pere for grand prize Photo Credit @pereegbiofficial/@official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

BBNaija All-Star Mercy Eke encourages Pere

In a clip sighted by Legit.ng, Mercy took Pere to a corner to boost his confidence. She spoke loving and encouraging words to him and asked him to follow her to the mirror.

When they got to the mirror, she asked him to look at his image and tell her what he saw.

BBNaija All-Star Pere speaks positive words

Pere seems to be getting back his self-esteem with the help of his friend Mercy. After looking into the glass, he confessed positive words to himself to lift his spirit.

Pere said he could see a handsome, dark, sweet boy after Mercy asked him what he saw in the glass.

See the video of the conversation between Pere and Mercy here:

Fans react to Mercy and Pere's conversation

Netizens have reacted to the way Mercy encouraged Pere in the recording. See some of their reactions below.

@itz_jaynifar:

"White money fans are voting Ilebaye already. This strategy won't."

@moniesebusi:

"I respect CeeC a lot, she is never desperate to the extent of disrespecting herself, that girl is strong and has self control. Please let VOTE CeeC."

@tylewithella_:

"Happy Birthday only and only Queen of Highlights ⚡️ thanks for giving us a great show cause wetin I for watch for bbnaija without you."

@gy_golden_ventures:

"Awww my queen u giving me what I want happy birthday mercy u are a sweet girl..ur win awaits u on Sunday."

@johnson_junior.ty:

"In the last 6days Mercy have been using Pere as strategy to get vote lol Baye will suprises u all."

@therealharrietgoerge:

"Mercy be disgracing herself."

@vehelenah:

"I prefer them together to whitelambo."

@omalichanenye:

"Happy birthday queen of highlight many more years in good health ijn amennn."

@robbypower:

"Wetin Pere de whisper for her ear like this Vote PERE ."

@stephanie.mordey.96:

"She is always concern about what white money What about the boyfriend outside ?"

BBNaija All Stars Mercy Eke reveals intentions to Pere

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Mercy Eke had stated what she wanted from her friendship with her fellow housemate, Pere.

Though she has not stopped flirting with other housemates, she seems serious with Pere and has been spending more time with him.

In the video, she told him they are just friends and would want them to understand each other more. She warned him not to lose the opportunity of being friends with her.

Source: Legit.ng