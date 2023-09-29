Big Brother Naija All Stars former housemate Soma warmed the hearts of many with his captivating revelation about his new girlfriend, Angel

A lovely clip captured the moment Soma was posed with a choice between his newfound love and a substantial sum of N120 million, which got the internet buzzing

Recall that Soma and Angel quickly emerged as one of the most captivating couples from the dynamic lineup of BBNaija All Stars Season 8

BBNaija All Stars Soma has made a daring revelation about his new girlfriend, Angel, in a recent visual interview that got many people fascinated.

A sweet video saw the moment Soma picked Angel when he was asked to choose between his new love and a staggering sum of N120 million. The reality TV star boldly answered that Angel was worth more than the show’s grand prize.

BBNaija All Stars Soma picks Angel over the whopping sum of N120 million Credit: @angeljbsmith, @soma_apex

Source: Instagram

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Soma and Angel were among the most enthralling couples from BBNaija All Stars season 8.

The lovebirds have been open about their relationship, giving their fans a glimpse into their world.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the interview below

BBNaija All Stars Soma’s declaration on Angel sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured some of the comments below:

ohsoyoukosy:

"Soma is definitely in love but my guy hustle for your own money and guide your heart."

rehan_jojo:

"Your mind no go touch ground Soma…… we dey wait…..."

bxmpe:

"This man's tears will be televised."

aramideskitchen:

"Bread and akara precisely for when breakfast is ready to be served."

thisisdamii:

"E go be like Zeeworld for your eye, Extraordinary everyday."

piper_royalty:

"Bro, take it easy with what you say in public, make infatuations and conji no scatter your thinking. Before we will start hearing mental health issues from you in the future."

Ilebaye reacts as Mercy Eke encourages her to undergo BBL surgery

Meanwhile, BBNaija Season 8 All Stars housemate Ilebaye has caught the admiration of viewers and netizens once more after she firmly dismissed a piece of advice from her co-star Mercy Eke.

A video sighted by Legit.ng on TikTok saw Mercy suggest that Ilebaye should consider having a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery to improve the appearance of her contours from behind.

The Gen Z Baddie stunned many with her candid view about body enhancement, stating reasons she wasn't comfortable with it.

Source: Legit.ng