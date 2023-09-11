Big Brother Naija All Stars Whitemoney displayed a high level of maturity after knowing that Mercy Ekee shared a kiss with another housemate Pere

The Shine Ya Eyes reality TV star was recently informed of the sensual incident that took between Mercy and the military general

In a conversation with the beauty Star, he expressed pride in knowing that she kissed Pere instead of another housemate, which stunned netizens

Big Brother Naija All Stars edition, Whitemoney has revealed that he has no issues with his strategic partner Mercy Eke sharing a kiss with Pere

It was reported that Mercy Eke and Pere kissed during the last Saturday night party, as clips of the sensual incident went viral.

BBNaija All Stars Whitemoney explains why he is comfortable with Mercy kissing Pere Credit: @whitemoney_, @officialmercyeke

After Mercy confessed to Whitemoney about kissing Pere, he admitted that he was more at ease with that because of his fresh breath.

He continued by complimenting Pere's hygiene, especially his "fresh breath" and stated that he had no issue with that.

See their conversation

BBNaija Whitemoney's conversation with Mercy sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

@officialmrdeen:

"I Dey feel the pain inside ."

@Mobolaji_yemisi:

"Oga Dey jealous… he will go nominate pere tomorrow ."

@TheReal_kola:

"Foundational African men didn’t have Simp tendencies…. There must be something in these fast foods & processed canned foods nowadays."

@lahai_juliana:

"WM na your problem be that. Pere didn't ask her ."

@mayor_Anambra:

"You will never understand if you are not Igbo,we don envy people because of women,we can only fight for our wives... it's in our DNA,if you are not Igbo,you will certainly find it difficult to relate."

@KpakaCharl54345:

"Lol, white money. Deep dawn you are not happy that mercy kissing pere, but any how you look at him eh? Pere is cute and clean."

Videos from Saturday night party of Mercy Eke & Whitemoney's steamy dance trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Mercy and Whitemoney got people talking online about how sultry they got during one Saturday night party weeks back.

Another clip from the same party that stirred reaction was when Ilebaye pulled Prince in for a kiss, but the latter stylishly pulled away.

The youngest housemate, Ilebaye, was spotted with different male housemates, and things got quite frisky.

