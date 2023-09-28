BBNaija All Stars Cee C wrote an emotional speech to one of the evicted housemates, Kiddwaya, instead of her close friends, Ike and Neo

During the Lipton Tea Task, the reality show stars were told to write an emotional letter to any of their close ex-housemates

Instead of choosing her love interest Ike and Neo, her friend, Cee C, decided to gush over Kidd, and fans were unhappy with her choice

The clip of BBNaija Cynthia Nwadiora, known as Cee C praising Kiddwaya during the Lipton Ice task is not sitting well with so many fans who have slammed the reality show star.

Part of what the housemates were to do was a Lipton Ice Tea task. During the competition, the finalists had to write a letter to their close ex-housemates and one family member.

Cee C chooses Kiddwaya over Ike and Neo

During the chore, Cee C wrote an emotional note to Teseer Waya, known as Kiddwaya. She said in her letter that she regrets not being close to him before he was evicted.

She also made it known that she longed to see Kiddwaya after the reality show. Some of her fans saw her choice as a betrayal to Ike because they were very close and were dating before he was evicted.

See the video below:

Fans react to Cee C's letter to Kiddwaya

Netizens have slammed CeeC for not being sincere to Ike despite being lovers.

See their reactions below:

@softbadasss:

"This one wey be narcissist."

@Swagger_jeffrey:

"She and Kidd share a special bond when he was in the house. No be everything big brother camera deh show."

@Sean_hyrene:

"I feel she’s trying too hard to be neutral but it’s fake."

@AbiolaKahdijat:

"that’s one thing I love about that babe, Ceec, you just can’t predict her and I see myself much more in her."

@_Adabekee4lyf:

"Yes Bcus she’s a good Nd loyal friend...She shares the love equally so that no one will feel left behind!..She has always been outspoken abt the friendship with Ike, the crush with Neo Nd now it’s time to dedicate a letter to Kidd!...Wow!..What a Friend!..That’s the way I am tho."

@adedoyinMii:

"All na game, fake fake fake! Strategy strategy strategy. Gosh I really can’t stand insincere people."

@AnnieSaliss:

"Ceec is unpredictable.. I like her so much."

@wizzy_lifa:

"I blame Alex for all these, making Ceec thinks she’s relevant. Alex chose peace over drama."

@browncupid6:

"She knows he will buy vote for her ,smh ."

@HennyVincentia:

"Thank God I was also smart and crossover to Ilebaye."

Kiddwaya offered to give Cee C N120m to quit the show

Legit.ng had earlier reported that BBNaija housemate Kiddwaya had offered to give Cee C the sum of N120m to leave the show.

Kiddwaya was the first housemate to be called into the show. After Cee C got into the house, he tried to pay her off the show.

She laughed at the offer because she felt he was joking.

Source: Legit.ng