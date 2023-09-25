Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Mercy took the three men in the house by surprise with her recent display

In a video online, while the last three men sat down at a table, Mercy emerged from an inner room wearing very tiny shorts, a matching top and boots

Pere looked on as she strutted across the room, and Cross couldn't help but chant a mantra as Adekunle laughed at them

Big Brother Naija finalist Mercy caused commotion in the house as she left nothing to imagine about her body.

In a video sighted online, the entrepreneur emerged from an inner room rocking tiny shorts that showed off her curves and her bare bottom.

Mercy causes men to lose focus with dangerous outfit Photo credit: @pereegbofficial/@cross_daboss/@official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

She paired the little fit with a matching top, boots and a fur hat as she catwalked outside the arena.

Cross couldn't take his eyes off Mercy, and Pere asked if she was out to destroy his life in the last few weeks, they had to spend in the house.

Seeing his colleague's reactions, Adekunle burst into laughter, and Cross pledged not to lose focus.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Mercy's video

Netizens found Pere and Cross' reaction to seeing Mercy funny, and her fans egged her on as they count down to her birthday.

Read some comments sighted below:

__misslolly:

"If Pere catch mercy for outside enn"

yes_am_adababy:

"Mercy is not showing mercy, ohh."

ukayyybaby:

"I mean, it’s our birthday, weeeeek go Lambo"

mztife88:

"It’s giving Ashewo vibes, not “baddie.”

hairsbypresh:

"No mercy for anyone, including the viewers Vote Mercy Eke"

preternatural__ritashantal:

"Wetin come funny for Adekunle now? Talk true she dey enter your eyes jare"

balo_ng:

"I love how she's flirting with Pere and Cross this morning...Lambo is a confirmed baddie "

bii_beautybar:

"It's giving everything it's supposed to give"

nwokoroadaez:

"It’s giving everything it’s supposed to give. Keep voting mercy."

blacaristocrat:

"I know this week Mercy is going to be naked; from yesterday she don dey give the signs. "

phyllis_kimbi:

"Keep yo foot on they necks, ma’am!! Put in that pressure! we love to see it!!❤️❤️"

Venita, Angel and Soma evicted

Legit.ng earlier reported that Big Brother Naija All Stars Venita Akpofure, Angel Smith, and Soma Anyama were evicted from the reality TV show. T

The elimination process took place on Sunday night, September 24, by the show's regular host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Finalists for this year's competition are Cee C, Mercy, Ilebaye, Adekunle, Pere, and Cross.

Source: Legit.ng