Fans have expressed their disappointment in the voting process, which took place last week, leading to the eviction of Soma, Angel and Venita from the reality show

On Sunday, during the eviction process, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu called Venita out, followed by Soma and then Angel Smith

The video sparked reactions by Ilebaye's fans because they did not expect Doyin to get more votes than Venita, they also said they are rooting for IIebaye

A video of how fans voted for their most loved Big Brother Naija housemates last week has surfaced online. In the video, people reacted to how BBNaija star Doyin performed when she was voted out to that of her colleague, Venita Akpofure.

Though Venita scored the lowest votes last week, Doyin's performance two weeks ago was better.

"Doyin get votes pass Venita o": IIebaye's fans react to recent voting process photo credit @veebeebaybeh/@officialdoyin_/@IIebayeee

Source: Instagram

How fans voted this week

In the video, Angel had the highest votes at 15.87%. Soma was the next person with 11.03%, while Venita had the most minor votes of 11.27%.

Their names were announced by the reality show host, Ebuka, according to the lowest number of votes.

Fans root for IIebaye

Meanwhile, people are showing support for BBNaija star IIebaye. In the video of how Nigerians voted last week, many said they would vote for IIebaye.

Some of IIebaye's fans reacted to the performance of both Venita and Doyin while still maintaining their stand about IIebaye.

Reaction trail voting process

@K :

"Doyin get vote pass venita oo"

@_BiggChi:

"Bayetribe voting has started. Let’s no play oo. Let’s move very hard. Other housemate left money oo"

@favour Joseph:

"Baye fans let’s go harder this week for our baby"

@AfyaNhyira20:

"Doyin said it that Venita is still in the house because of her ship with Adekunle"

@Khadijah:

"baye for the money"

@abeyBrags:

"bye to bbn, without SomGel no bbn"

@~Lovia~:

"Who is wondering how Adekunle and Pere shared the 58.83%"

@Jinnel:

"Soma really tried he got evicted week 2 in his season but he was able to get fans this season to give him vote pass Venita omo Soma’s fans did well"

@Sandra nkayy:

"Na all my enemies phone I go borrow vote my baddie"

@Fatu Druscilla:

"Uganda, our finger are about to go numb while voting for Illebaye"

Doyin asks for an award from Biggie.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that BBNiaja star Doyin approached Big Brother for an award because of her level of patience in the reality show.

While in the diary room with Biggie, Doyin said Venita made a derogatory statement about her, but she could maintain her calm.

However, people did not support her requesting an award from the landlord for the reality show.

Source: Legit.ng