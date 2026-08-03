Ned Nwoko treated his wife Laila and their children to a fun day at the park, where the family went bike riding together

The Delta State politician shared a video of the outing online, expressing how proud he was of each family member

Netizens flooded the comments with reactions, many referencing his co-wife Regina Daniels and her absence from the outing

Delta State politician Ned Nwoko gave fans a glimpse into his family life after taking his wife Laila and their children for a bike riding outing at the park.

The philanthropist and businessman shared a video of the fun day out on social media, capturing the family in action as they rode bikes away from the familiarity of home.

Ned Nwoko melts hearts with adorable family moments alongside Regina Daniels’ children. Credit: @princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

Ned said the visit was partly about stepping outside their comfort zone, and he was visibly delighted by how the family handled the challenge.

"I went to the park with my family just for a change of environment and to see how well they could ride their bikes outside their comfort zone. They didn't disappoint. So proud of how confident and impressive they were, including 'Mama Laila'," he wrote.

Ned Nwoko's Hands-On Parenting

This is not the first time Ned has publicly celebrated his role as a father. Earlier this year, the politician attended his sons' inaugural school gala in Abuja despite his demanding schedule. He described the event as a proud and heartwarming occasion, noting the excellence, discipline and vision being cultivated in the children.

He also praised the school's management and staff for their commitment to shaping the next generation of leaders.

Fans React to Ned Nwoko's Family Video

The post drew a wave of reactions online, with many commenters weighing in on the outing and bringing up his co-wife, actress Regina Daniels, who was absent from the footage.

@accra_lately wrote:

"Always showing off Regina's babies."

@somma_2013 commented:

"You never really know what Gen Z children are capable of until you ask this man. 😂😂 Regina, abeg, focus on your career and let him train his children in peace. 🙏🏽 The internet is forever; when those kids grow up, they'll find every receipt themselves. 😭 Single father, all the best! 😂"

@glitzann said:

"Those kids are loosing weight 😢 Do you really trust that morocan soap with them?"

@goddess.34 shared:

"Regina, go back to your husband for the sake of your children, a time will come those kids will see it like you don't value them and the will all believe what their father told them because of your absence, the will love and respect their father more than you."

@nyaradzo.fish wrote:

"The kids needs there mama 😢"

@jan_alheri questioned:

"What of the other children make e no come look like eye services."

Ned Nwoko’s adorable moments with Regina Daniels’ kids spark heartwarming reactions online. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels marks sons' birthdays

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels shared a heartwarming video showing how she celebrated her sons, Munir and Khalifa, on their 6th and 4th birthdays.

The actress organised the celebration on July 3, 2026, amid her estranged relationship with her husband Ned Nwoko, who had marked the occasion without her on June 29, 2026.

During her event, Regina distributed packaged food and gifts to children who came to celebrate while expressing immense appreciation to her mother for being her biggest motivation.

Source: Legit.ng