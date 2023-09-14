Former Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Doyin David is ready to mend her ways and be on good terms with some of her colleagues.

Doyin took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to pen an emotional note about her actions when she was on the Big Brother Naija reality show

In the note, she addressed her quarrel with her fellow housemate, Beauty Tukura and stated how much she cares about their friendship

Doyin David, the recently evicted housemate in the All-Stars edition of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show, shares a lengthy apology online, begging her ex-colleague Beauty Tukura because of something she said about her on the All-Star show.

Beauty and Doyin became famous after participating in the Level Up edition, while Doyin was also picked to participate in the ongoing All-Stars edition. However, she was evicted last week Sunday during the live eviction show.

Doyin apologies to Beauty

Reality TV star Doyin took to X to apologise to Beauty for the negative comments she made about her months ago.

She revealed that she had thought deeply about her behaviour after she was evicted from the BBN All-Stars show and decided to say sorry to Beauty publicly.

See the apology message Doyin wrote to Beauty:

Beauty reacts to Doyin's apology

Beauty Tukura has responded to Doyin's message and pardoned her. Beauty expressed her love for Doyin and accompanied the post with a heart-warming video of them holding hands.

See how fans reacted to Doyin's apology

@topensyy:

"This has always been your Modus operandi. You go on an insult spree in the name of being blunt, you now go back to say sorry and expect things to be the same. I don't think you cared about anyone at all, you are not supposed to say everything that comes to your mind."

@franksdonald:

"After all the soul searching you ended up apologizing to the wrong person. Doyin wetin you dey do."

@Misah_Mdiza:

"Almost thought you were apologizing to Baye, cause I really do think you also owe her an apology."

@effizzzyy:

"You were in people’s business this season too much."

@soniasteve03:

"Search your soul more I think there are more people you need to apologize to."

@Lexyzdoo:

"You go explain explain tire because evidence choke."

@_iffey_xo:

"I hope you guys work things out."

@marvelwonderz

"Oh, what a touching performance! Your Oscar-worthy apology tour is a real tearjerker. Public apologies, hashtags, and declarations of love you've got it all! Who knew offending someone could turn into such a grand spectacle? Bravo!"

@officialmrdeen:

"Now I give you kudos for acknowledging that… you’re doing well."

@yhettyqueen1_:

"You go apologize tire! Elenu razor."

