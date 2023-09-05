BBNaija All Stars housemate Doyin believes she deserves an award for her level of patience in the house

Doyin made this known during her diary session with Biggie, where she revealed Venita made derogatory remarks about her look

The reality star's statement has since left many viewers of the reality show as many dragged her

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars housemate Doyin, in a trending video, has said the landlord, Biggie, was supposed to hand her an award for not breaking a fellow housemate's head in the house yet.

During her diary session on Tuesday, September 5, Doyin shared how her female colleague Venita made derogatory remarks about her looks and also compared her to an individual with a disease.

Doyin, who expressed her displeasure at Venita's comment, was heard saying:

“Imagine Venita doing a high-five with Ilebaye saying I know you’re happy now the devil don leave you?

“You suppose give me award for not breaking person head in this house.” Doyin told Biggie.

Netizens react as Doyin says she deserves an award

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Doyin's diary session. See the comments below:

trizahshiro:

"She dishes what she can't handle, last season I defended her this time I ain't...team Adekunle and Venita."

meeshellsayzay:

"Somebody is not handling this nomination very well hmmm...."

declutter_myitems:

"If y’all watched doyin’s session you wouldn’t be laughing at her here. She’s going through a lot and I feel so bad for her."

theslimgirlwithin_:

"Nobody beat you so why are you crying? Shebi you were asking baye last week now the tables have turned ."

sharibobo:

"You see how it hurts now, when u we’re going around talking about ur friend baye do u care to also know how she felt because the whole house was against her."

eyebreakdrules:

"The fear of eviction is the beginning of wisdom You will be fine therapist."

Doyin demands voluntary exit from BBNaija's house

Legit.ng previously reported that Doyin considered quitting the Big Brother Naija All Stars show.

She made this known on Tuesday, September 5, during a conversation with Whitemoney.

Legit.ng reported that Doyin was one of the housemates up for eviction this week, along with Venita, Ilebaye, and Whitemoney, whose black envelope immediately placed him up for eviction.

