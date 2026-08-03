Did Sultan of Sokoto endorse Tinubu's second-term bid? Fact emerges

A viral post on X claimed the Sultan of Sokoto declared President Tinubu the 'only choice' during a live TV appearance ahead of the 2027 elections

The claim spread across X and Facebook, drawing thousands of views and heated reactions over its political and ethnic undertones

Fact-checkers traced the video to a livestock conference in Abuja on July 30, 2026, where the Sultan addressed government reforms

A viral social media claim that the Sultan of Sokoto publicly endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term has been found to be misleading, with the Sultan's remarks stripped of their original context.

On August 1, 2026, an X user, HABIBU YUSUF SODANGI (@HabibuYSodangi), posted a video alongside the caption:

Sultan of Sokoto praises Tinubu’s livestock reforms, not endorsing his 2027 election bid. Photo credit: SultanofSokoto/x

Source: Getty Images

"Sultan of Fulani Sokoto was on live TV saying, Whether you like it or not, Tinubu is our only choice, and we want him to create a Fulani commission for us or a ministry so that this banditry will stop."

By August 2, 2026, the post had attracted 3,691 views, 47 replies, and 52 reposts. The same claim spread across multiple Facebook pages.

The post triggered strong reactions. One user, Aku Obinna (@AkuObinna18701), wrote:

"What do Fulani bring to the national table? This useless country is overdue, needs to be divided into pieces, everybody on your own." Another user, OUT OF EXPERIENCE (@outexperienc), commented:

"Omo the Agenda is shifting to another level and getting more interesting. Jihadists govt is taking over Nigeria soon. That's the message."

However, Hamza (@aminuhs) challenged the post's credibility, asking: "Which TV was that, date and time of the session? None! This is called slander, and it's punishable by law! You'll find yourself in jail one day."

What the Sultan Actually Said

Fact-checking organisation DUBAWA investigated the claim and traced the video to the opening ceremony of the 2026 National Conference of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), held in Abuja on Wednesday, July 30, 2026.

A review of the Sultan's full speech showed no reference to the 2027 presidential election or to endorsing Tinubu's re-election bid.

The Sultan was, in fact, commending the President for establishing the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, which he described as an unprecedented development for the sector. Translated from Hausa, his actual words were:

"Whether you like it or not, honestly, this is something that has never been done before. We must thank him, support him further, so he can continue the good work he is doing in this country."

He also expressed appreciation for the formation of the Presidential Livestock Reforms Committee and said the reforms would benefit both herders and farming communities across Nigeria.

Verdict: Misleading

DUBAWA also found that reports of the same event by the News Agency of Nigeria and Tribune Newspaper contained no mention of any presidential endorsement.

The claim that the Sultan declared "Tinubu is our only choice" and called on Nigerians to vote for him in 2027 does not reflect what was said. The remarks were taken out of context from a speech focused entirely on livestock policy reforms.

Fact-check by DUBAWA confirms the Sultan commends livestock policy, not Tinubu’s re-election. Photo credit: officialABAT/x

Source: Getty Images

Sokoto city boys director condoles Sultan over loss

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Director of City Boys Movement, Sokoto State chapter, Hon. Ma’sud Musa Bashar Rahamaniyya, has expressed sadness over the passing of former Nigerian Minister of Finance and Sarduana of Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji.

Popularly known as triple A, Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji, who also served as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, passed away at the age of 94 on Thursday morning July 29, 2026 at a hospital in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng