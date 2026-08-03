PLO Lumumba urged Nigeria to abolish visa requirements for Africans, saying free movement was essential for continental trade and investment

The Kenyan scholar argued that restrictive immigration policies were slowing Africa's economic integration despite the AfCFTA

Lumumba also challenged Delta State to emulate Norway's management of petroleum wealth and prioritise reliable electricity

Renowned Kenyan scholar and Pan-Africanist, Prof. PLO Lumumba, has urged the Federal Government to abolish visa requirements for Africans travelling to Nigeria, arguing that unrestricted movement across the continent is essential for economic integration, trade and investment.

Speaking on Monday at the 2026 Delta State Economic and Investment Summit in Asaba, Lumumba said Africa could not fully realise the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) while countries continued to maintain restrictive immigration policies against fellow Africans.

Prof. PLO Lumumba addressed delegates at the 2026 Delta State Economic and Investment Summit in Asaba. Photo X/PLOLumumba

Source: Twitter

Addressing Vice President Kashim Shettima and other dignitaries, the former Director of the Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission said Nigeria, as Sub-Saharan Africa's largest economy, should take the lead in promoting free movement across the continent, Punch reports.

He said he looked forward to a future where African investors could travel freely into Nigeria without visas, landing cards or exit cards, describing such reforms as necessary for deeper regional integration.

Lumumba compared Africa's current travel restrictions with Europe's open-border system, arguing that easier movement had contributed significantly to Europe's economic growth and competitiveness.

He said African countries should remove unnecessary barriers that make travelling between neighbouring states more difficult than travelling to destinations outside the continent.

Five Key Recommendations by PLO Lumumba

1. Remove visa requirements for Africans

Lumumba called on Nigeria to eliminate visa restrictions for African citizens, saying free movement would encourage business, tourism and stronger regional cooperation.

He argued that an investor from Ethiopia, Ghana or any other African country should be able to travel to Nigeria without cumbersome immigration procedures.

2. Promote African investment

The Pan-Africanist urged governments to stop relying primarily on investors from Europe, Asia and the Americas, insisting that Africans possess the financial capacity and expertise needed to drive the continent's development.

He said future investment summits should attract more entrepreneurs and business leaders from across Africa.

3. Learn from Europe's integration model

Using Europe as an example, Lumumba said Africans should pursue greater economic integration by reducing barriers to movement and cross-border trade.

He noted that Europe's openness has made commerce and investment easier across multiple countries.

4. Invest oil wealth for future generations

Lumumba encouraged the Delta State Government to emulate Norway's sovereign wealth fund by investing petroleum revenues in long-term development projects instead of focusing solely on oil production.

According to him, prudent management of natural resources is more important than simply generating revenue.

5. Prioritise reliable electricity

He also described energy as the backbone of industrial development, saying sustainable economic growth would remain difficult without dependable electricity.

Lumumba urged governments to place energy infrastructure among their highest development priorities.

The Kenyan scholar further noted that Delta State's economy is already larger than those of several African countries, but challenged the state to strategically harness its resources, including agriculture, minerals, oil, pharmaceuticals and the blue economy, to achieve long-term prosperity.

US seeks to strip Nigerian fraud convict of citizenship

In a previously published report, United States authorities have moved to revoke the citizenship of a Nigerian national convicted for his role in a sprawling identity theft and tax fraud operation that targeted hundreds of thousands of victims and sought tens of millions of dollars in fraudulent refunds.

The United States Department of Justice disclosed that it filed a civil complaint seeking to strip Emmanuel Oluwatosin Kazeem of his American citizenship.

Source: Legit.ng