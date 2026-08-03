Brian-Todd Anthony Boucher, who played gangster Claudie Massop in Bob Marley: One Love, was shot in Waterford, St Catherine

Armed men in a car ambushed Boucher and another man as they walked along a road, with one attacker opening fire before fleeing

Boucher had only arrived in Jamaica from New York a few hours before the deadly attack, according to police

Brian-Todd Anthony Boucher, the 43-year-old actor best known for his role in the 2024 biographical film Bob Marley: One Love, was shot and killed on Saturday night in Waterford, St Catherine, Jamaica, just hours after landing in the country.

Boucher, also known by his aliases "Ajoy" and "Ras Ajai," had flown in from New York earlier that same day.

Brian-Todd Boucher dies following gun attack in Jamaica. UGC

Source: Instagram

According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force, he was walking along a road in Waterford with a 37-year-old companion when a car carrying armed men pulled up nearby.

One of the occupants stepped out, fired at both men, then returned to the vehicle and fled, Caribbean National Weekly reports.

Boucher was rushed to the Spanish Town General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His companion survived the attack and remains under medical observation.

Role in Bob Marley: One Love

In the internationally successful film, Boucher portrayed Claudie Massop, a Jamaican gangster whose story is woven into the narrative of reggae legend Bob Marley's life. The production brought widespread attention to Boucher's work and introduced him to a global audience.

Investigation Ongoing

The St Catherine South Police are leading the investigation. No arrests have been made, and officers have yet to establish a motive for the shooting.

Authorities are appealing to anyone with information that could help identify those responsible to come forward and contact the police.

News of Boucher's death spread quickly, drawing an outpouring of grief from fans and members of the entertainment community on social media.

One person wrote: "What a tragic loss, may his legacy live on. Sending love and strength to his family and friends."

Another commented: "This looks like it was a paid hit, said day the man land, he was taking out a few hours late. I wonder if he got himself mixed up in a things."

New details emerge after Bob Marley: One Love actor Brian-Todd Boucher dies. UGC

Source: Instagram

Nigerian footballer Victor Udoh dies at 21

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian football was thrown into mourning following the death of former Southampton and Royal Antwerp winger Victor Udoh.

The 21-year-old footballer reportedly died in Abuja on Monday, May 25, after reports suggested suspected food or alcohol poisoning following an outing with friends.

Udoh began his football career with Hypebuzz FC in Abuja before moving to Belgian side Royal Antwerp in 2023 and later joining Southampton in February 2025 on a three-and-a-half-year.

Source: Legit.ng