Big Brother Naija All StarshousematesVenita Akpofure, Angel Smith, and Soma are the latest housemates to leave the reality TV show this week

The announcement was made by the show's host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, during Sunday night's show on September 24

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Adekunle, Pere, Venita, Soma, and Angel were up for this week's possible eviction

Big Brother Naija All Stars Venita Akpofure, Angel Smith, and Soma Anyama have been evicted from the reality TV show.

The elimination process took place on Sunday night, September 24, by the show's regular host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Big Brother Naija All Stars Venita Akpofure, Angel Smith, and Soma evicted Credit: @veezeebaybeh, @angeljbsmith, @soma_apex

Source: Instagram

Finalists for this year's competition include last year's winners, CeeC, Mercy, Ilebaye, Adekunle, Pere, and Cross.

You may recall that last week's eviction saw Whitemoney, Alex, Neo Energy, and Sholzy leave the house.

See videos of their eviction below

Venita's eviction video

Angel's eviction video

Soma's eviction video

Netizens react to Venita, Angel, and Soma's eviction

See their comments below:

i_am_onyi_empire:

"Her TIV in-laws dey wait for her outside."

veevogee:

"Soma so you prefer Angel to your babe outside???My guy you don l00se home and away o. Cos Angel is."

unbothered_milato:

"Shey be na she talk say normal person no dey chop pass nine slice of bread . I dey my own, she throw me shots."

sharon.chigozirim:

"Angel’s husband is out I wonder how he’ll face his girlfriend outside now."

__laura_baby_:

"You denied your babe for Angel who won’t even give two f*cks about you when she leaves ."

__wendyrose:

"Use 24hours everyday to fear men, see as he deny him babe on TV."

leeeymarrrrh:

"Make she go continue her cry for the house ..nothing wia love no fit make a person do."

swt_juilie:

"Omo no be small enjoyment for Angel and Soma this night Premium knacking."

thefoodnetworknig2:

"What BBHouse has joined together, let no eviction put asunder! Love continua, Victoria ascerta ."

Did Whitemoney's media team betray him?

Hazel Oyeze Onou, former Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, popularly known as Whitemoney, has blamed his team for his eviction from the show.

Whitemoney, Neo Energy, Alex, and houseguest Omashola, were sent home during the last Sunday eviction show on September 17.

Whitemoney claimed in an interview with media personality Hero Daniels that his team sold his vote, resulting in his eviction.

Source: Legit.ng