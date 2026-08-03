Veteran Nollywood actor Harry B Anyanwu shared a video from Enugu appealing to the film industry to support actress Maureen Okpoko

Okpoko reportedly lost her sight years ago, but Harry B says her condition could be treated with the right support

The video sparked strong reactions online, with many fans questioning why Nollywood had reportedly abandoned her

Veteran Nigerian actor and musician Harry B Anyanwu has stepped forward to draw attention to the plight of fellow Nollywood actress Maureen Okpoko, who lost her sight some years ago.

In a video filmed in Enugu that has since circulated widely on social media, Harry B made a direct plea to members of the Nigerian film industry and the general public to rally behind Okpoko and help fund her medical treatment.

Veteran actor Harry B calls for urgent support for actress Maureen Okpoko as concerns grow over her condition. Photo: harrybanyanwu/maureenokpoko

Source: Instagram

Harry B's Plea to Nollywood and the public

Speaking passionately in the clip, Harry B appealed to people across ethnic and regional lines to come to her aid, stressing that the actress' condition was not irreversible.

"Nollywood, please, let's reach out and support her. She's blind, but she can restore her sight; all she need is support. Harry B, I'm here, I'm here for her. Bikonu, I'm appealing to all of us Igbo, Hausa, and all of us. Beacon, let's support Maureen Okpoko, one of us. She's blind, she can't see. God bless you as you support her," he said in the video.

The veteran actor identified himself in the clip as "the OG before IG" and "the oldest rapper in the Masai Masa," delivering his message with clear urgency as he stood alongside Okpoko during the recording.

Watch actor Harry B make an emotional appeal for veteran actress Maureen Okpoko in the video below:

Fans react to Maureen Okpoko's situation

The video quickly drew responses from social media users, with many expressing concern and frustration about the treatment of veteran entertainers within the industry.

@ajuju2005 wrote:

"So all this young girls in that Nollywood that showcasing money and buying cars here and there can't support her."

@_BadVillain commented:

"So why haven't yall helped her since years ago una just abandon am, why want to help her all of a sudden."

@xtianoofficial reacted:

"Jehovah please help restore her sight and may help come her way in Jesus Name amen 🙏"

@PEOPLESMED73171 stated:

"Una better support her now not when something happen to her now you guys will now be wearing white clothes for fashion parade to her burial ground."

@great_buikb9 asked:

"What is really happening to them In the nollywood industry. Only few are very buoyant to take care of themselves while the rest I thought they are being paid well?"

@OdadaSamuel prayed:

"God this is so bad I pray the helps she needs come through for her🙏"

@empire66718 added:

"Why is nollywood like dis sef like forgetting Der own dis woman was such a pretty actress."

Actor Harry B raises awareness about Maureen Okpoko's situation as he seeks support for the veteran Nollywood actress. Photo: harrybanyanwu/maureenokpoko

Source: Instagram

Chidera Adiele seeks help for brother’s mental struggles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress and art curator Chidera Adiele appealed for public assistance over her younger brother’s prolonged battle with drug addiction and mental illness.

She revealed that his condition began in 2019 after gaining admission into the University of Lagos, and despite treatment in at least seven psychiatric facilities, no lasting solution has been found.

Adiele, who has been his primary caregiver, expressed exhaustion and frustration, pleading for help as her daughter continues to live in fear due to the family’s unstable situation.

Source: Legit.ng