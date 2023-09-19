The BBNaija All Stars’ show finale has now caused ex-reality stars, Ike and Maria, to trade words online

Ike and Maria had exchanged heated words after Mercy secured her spot as a finalist on the reality show

A number of netizens were amused by Ike’s clapback while others condemned him for his harsh words

BBNaija stars Ike Onyeama and Maria Chike Benjamin have now traded words over BBN All Stars finalist, Mercy Eke.

It all started in the evening of Monday, September 19, 2023, after Mercy secured her spot in the BBNaija All Stars finals when she escaped nominations.

BBN Shine Ya Eye star, Maria, saw it as an opportunity to drag Mercy’s ex-boyfriend and evicted All Stars housemate, Ike.

BBN All Stars’ fans react as Ike blasts Maria after Mercy became a finalist. Photos: @official_mercyeke, @mariachikebenjamin, @iam_ikeonyeama

Recall that while on the show, Ike had vowed to make sure Mercy did not get to the finals or win. He went on to lament over how she had destroyed his chances during the Pepper Dem season.

Maria took to Twitter and she boldly mentioned Ike while calling him out after Mercy cinched her spot in the finals. According to the pregnant celebrity, Mercy stands 99% chance of winning the show.

She tweeted:

“@ikeonyema How far???? Mercy is a finalist and 99% possibly winning the show!”

Ike blasts Maria for taunting him over Mercy

It did not take long after Maria shared her tweet for Ike to reply to her. The reality star heavily blasted the pregnant BBNaija star while also warning her.

He wrote:

“Are you normal? She go come out and we go dey alright Can't say the same about you Don't let me enter you Because when I start, I won't listen to Lekki boys Low-budget clown ”

See their exchange below:

Reactions as Ike and Maria trade words over Mercy

Maria and Ike’s heated exchange soon became a trending topic online after it went viral. Many netizens took sides.

Read some of their comments below:

iamruthboniface_realtor:

“Ike 0- Maria 100.”

bellotoheeb185:

“But you people should know mercy isn’t winning now .it’s ilebaye’s season dear.”

officialtboss_:

“Low budget clown? Huh?!!! Y’all truly thrive on insults because I honestly don’t see anything wrong in what @mariachikebenjamin said. Mercy does have a very big chance of winning and why not? She did put in the work no? @iam_ikeonyema you never talk Wetin dey really pain you.”

naomiitee:

“This one dey find ike trouble I pity her .”

__khemi__xx:

“Ike is just a simple question….you can answer her without hitting ur head on the wall .”

ememcharlez:

“She didn’t need to call Ike out. Campaign for your friend in peace, which you’ve not been doing much recently. If you tag Ike, you’re definitely looking for trouble.”

blackonye:

“The thing don pain Ike . He's so pained .”

Floragal1st:

“Why she go tag ike if non be trouble she dey find .”

silgthebrand:

“I liked that he dragged her .”

inioluwa_ivy:

“Ahhh what did we carry what did we throw.”

peace_diva_:

“He still did not answer shame .”

obaksolo:

“IK is very upset oooo small talk you go call DSS.”

Ilebaye becomes BBNaija All Stars finalist

